Hefty electricity bill drives father of four to commit suicide in Punjab

TAXILA: Overwhelmed by a hefty electricity bill, a poverty-stricken man committed suicide by slitting his throat in the limits of Taxila police station on Sunday.

Police while quoting the family of the deceased said, 38-year-old Nadeem Akhter, a resident of mohallah Parri near railway station, was facing severe financial difficulties and an electricity bill amounting to Rs50,072 added to his woes.

He had not paid Rs38,000 bill for August and the September bill of Rs50,072 came with the warning that pay your bill in next two days otherwise your electricity connection would be severed.

A heated argument occurred between Nadeem and his wife over the payment of the bill. Following the argument, Akhter went to the roof of his house and slit his throat with a knife.

A shopkeeper took him to hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Akhter was a father of two sons and as many daughters. The body was shifted to the hospital and later handed over to the family after legal formalities.

Moreover, a speeding dumper killed a man and injured his brother in MR-10 area in the limits of the same police station.

The injured Zareen registered an FIR against the dumper driver,who managed to escape from the scene.

Separately, a man was killed and his friend was injured critically when unknown masked men showered them with bullets in the Kissana area in the limits of New Airport Police station in Attock district on Sunday.

Later the injured and the body were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024