Chinese premier Li due in Islamabad on Monday for 4-day visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to undertake a four-day bilateral visit to Islamabad from October 14 to 17 to meet Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, as well as attend the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reports.

His visit comes just days after the Oct 6 suicide attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport which killed two Chinese nationals and injured 11 others, including another Chinese citizen.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured the Chinese of personally overseeing the investigation into the attack.

“After identifying those responsible for the incident as soon as possible, they will be brought to justice. Protection of life and property of our Chinese brothers in Pakistan is our first priority.

Three days after the attack, police registered a first information report (FIR) against leaders of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and others. The separatist group had claimed responsibility for the attack, which also damaged 15 vehicles.

The police believe the BLA, allegedly with the assistance of a hostile foreign intelligence agency, aimed to sabotage Pakistan-China relations by targeting Chinese nationals, among other objectives.

China said on Thursday it would work with Pakistan to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects and institutions in Pakistan.

According to APP, Premier Li will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials including from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart will lead their respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations, including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments.

The Chinese premier will call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan. He will also attend the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO, being held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

Premier Li’s visit to Islamabad is an expression of the importance attached by Pakistan and China to their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, APP reported.

It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest, advance the high-quality development of CPEC, and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments, the reporte added.