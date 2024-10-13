Bugti rules out need for military operation in Balochistan

QUETTA: A day after 21 miners were killed in an attack by armed men on a coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti ruled out the need for a military operation in the province.

He made these remarks on Saturday while talking to reporters at Civil Hospital Quetta, where he visited the injured coal miners.

Meanwhile, a complete strike was observed against the attack in Duki, where labourers also stopped working at coal mines until they were provided security by the state.

While addressing these concerns, CM Bugti said terrorists once again attacked soft targets by killing innocent miners.

Miners stop work at Duki mines ‘until security is ensured’; local jirga, political leaders demand action against attackers

He said a meeting of the provincial apex committee has been called on Oct 15 to review the security plan.

Mr Bugti said the federal government has assured the provincial government of full cooperation in its actions against terrorists.

Mr Bugti said intelligence-based operations were ongoing and that his government would present details about these operations on the floor of the assembly.

The CM said he would willingly tender his resignation if it could eliminate terrorism from Balochistan.

Mr Bugti praised security forces’ operation in Turbat, which led to the recovery of explosives. He vowed to increase financial aid for the heirs of terrorist attack victims.

He noted that six terrorists involved in the killing of former Panjgur deputy commissioner Zakir Baloch had been eliminated.

During his visit to the hospital, CM was accompanied by Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Dr Kamran Khan Kasi who briefed him on medical facilities provided to the labourers and other patients.

Strike in Duki

In Duki, all businesses remained shut during the strike called by the business community, political parties, and labour organisations.

All bus shops, business establishm­ents, markets and bazaars remained clo­sed in the town and its surrounding area.

The labourers have also stopped work at coal mines in Duki and demanded foolproof security at their mines, officials have said.

Ambar Khan Yousafzai, a local labour leader, said workers will not resume work until their safety is ensured.

He regretted that Frontier Corps officials gave them assurances after a similar attack around two months ago.

A jirga was also held in Duki and attended by tribal elders and residents. The meeting expressed serious concern over the tragic incident and said security forces have failed to ensure the security of the miners and mines.

They demanded security of miners and coal mines be enhanced and sought the deployment of extra troops in the area.

The jirga also demanded strict actions against the terrorists.

Meanwhile, a case against the attack has been registered at the CTD police station in Loralai.

Action against terrorists

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party has chastised the government over its failure to protect the miners despite collecting millions of rupees in tax from the mining sector.

While addressing a press conference in Quetta on Saturday, Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai, a central leader of the party, questioned the purpose of these taxes as government and security agencies have failed to ensure the safety of people.

Mr Jogezai said the government needs to fully understand the causes of unrest in areas rich in natural resources and to prevent them. He advocated for dialogue to improve the law and order situation in the province.

He lamented that development projects like colleges and motorways are being executed in Punjab, but the people of Balochistan are left to suffer. He also said the families of Duki attack victims have not been given any guarantees regarding compensation, which has forced them to once again hold a protest.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024