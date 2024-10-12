Fire destroys nine houses, shop in Neelum Valley village

MUZAFFARABAD: A raging fire destroyed nine houses and a shop, while partially damaging 12 more houses in Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), officials confirmed on Friday.

As the fire intensified, all occupants evacuated their homes and took shelter, preventing major injuries. Except for one woman who sustained minor burns, no other injuries were reported, they added.

According to Akhtar Ayoub, the disaster management officer for Neelum district, the fire broke out at around 2:30am in the Jagran Dabba village, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit in the three-storey tin-roofed house of Mulki Zaman.

The flames quickly spread to neighbouring houses and a shop, reducing them to ashes, he said.

He said the district administration, police, and volunteers from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) responded swiftly, working alongside local residents to control the fire and prevent further damage.

Among those affected were Mulki Zaman, Shamsus Zaman, Marifatullah, Sultan (who owned both a house and the shop), Mohibullah, Shahbaz, Najeebullah, Mohammad Amjad, and Naveed Awan.

Neelum valley’s Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Ahmed Janjua said that the 17 families inhabited the burnt houses and had been provided immediate relief, including tents, floor mats, kitchen sets, and quilts.

Video footage shared by Mr Ayoub showed a tent village set up in an open field near the affected area.

“We have already prepared compensation cases for the affected families and forwarded a request to the government for necessary funds,” Mr Janjua said.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2024