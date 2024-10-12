E-Paper | October 12, 2024

Fire destroys nine houses, shop in Neelum Valley village

Tariq Naqash Published October 12, 2024 Updated October 12, 2024 08:13am
Children from the affected families sitting in a field along with some of their belongings after overnight fire in Dabba Jagran village of Neelum Valley. — Photo provided by author
Children from the affected families sitting in a field along with some of their belongings after overnight fire in Dabba Jagran village of Neelum Valley. — Photo provided by author

MUZAFFARABAD: A raging fire destroyed nine houses and a shop, while partially damaging 12 more houses in Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), officials confirmed on Friday.

As the fire intensified, all occupants evacuated their homes and took shelter, preventing major injuries. Except for one woman who sustained minor burns, no other injuries were reported, they added.

According to Akhtar Ayoub, the disaster management officer for Neelum district, the fire broke out at around 2:30am in the Jagran Dabba village, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit in the three-storey tin-roofed house of Mulki Zaman.

The flames quickly spread to neighbouring houses and a shop, reducing them to ashes, he said.

He said the district administration, police, and volunteers from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) responded swiftly, working alongside local residents to control the fire and prevent further damage.

Among those affected were Mulki Zaman, Shamsus Zaman, Marifatullah, Sultan (who owned both a house and the shop), Mohibullah, Shahbaz, Najeebullah, Mohammad Amjad, and Naveed Awan.

Neelum valley’s Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Ahmed Janjua said that the 17 families inhabited the burnt houses and had been provided immediate relief, including tents, floor mats, kitchen sets, and quilts.

Video footage shared by Mr Ayoub showed a tent village set up in an open field near the affected area.

“We have already prepared compensation cases for the affected families and forwarded a request to the government for necessary funds,” Mr Janjua said.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ghastly attack
Updated 12 Oct, 2024

Ghastly attack

Duki attack comes at a time when Pakistan’s foreign friends are looking to make major investments in the country, while SCO moot kicks off next week.
Saudi investments
12 Oct, 2024

Saudi investments

THE Saudi investment commitments to Islamabad seem to be taking tangible shape after months of uncertainty around...
Into the abyss
12 Oct, 2024

Into the abyss

THE Pakistan cricket team continues to set unwanted records. On Friday, Shan Masood’s men became the first team in...
Disaffected voices
11 Oct, 2024

Disaffected voices

A FRESH stand-off is brewing between the state, and the recently banned PTM, principally over the tribal jirga that...
Joint anti-smog steps
11 Oct, 2024

Joint anti-smog steps

CLIMATE change knows no borders. Hence, much of the world is striving to control the rapidly rising global...
Agri taxes
11 Oct, 2024

Agri taxes

IT is not a good omen that reforms are once again being delayed. According to the finance minister, a new tax regime...