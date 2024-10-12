E-Paper | October 12, 2024

LHC seeks compliance report in Azma Bokhari case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2024 Updated October 12, 2024 12:08pm

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Friday summoned a progress report in a case regarding fake videos of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari being uploaded on social media.

During the hearing of the minister’s petition, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir appeared before the court.

A deputy attorney general told the court that action had been taken against two individuals, with further steps underway to declare the suspects as proclaimed offenders.

The law officer stated that the house of one of the suspects, Falak Javed, located in Multan DHA, had been confiscated.

He said Falak’s husband Shakeel, who owns a mobile company franchise, was found using a SIM card registered under Falak Javed’s name.

He said the investigation revealed that over 500 SIM cards were used in Shakeel’s mobile phone.

Chief Justice Neelum observed that the FIA’s active involvement in the investigation resulted in significant findings. She remarked if the FIA continues working with the same dedication, the issue can be resolved efficiently.

The chief justice directed the FIA to continue its investigations and present a report every 15 days.

She also instructed that other cases related to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) be presented and hinted at possibly forming a larger bench to review these cases.

TALK: Speaking to the media, Minister Azma Bokhari said there was a need to establish laws and regulations for the use of social media.

She said the humiliation and defamation of women on social media should not be allowed.

Bokhari revealed that the main suspect in her case was connected to a franchise of a mobile service, which her husband operates.

She said laws and regulations must be established for social media use.

REPORT SOUGHT: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought a progress report on police investigation into alleged abduction of PTl MPA Ahsan Riaz Fatyana after he reached home a few days ago.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Ashifa Riaz, the mother of the MPA, alleging that her son had been abducted again after being previously recovered.

The judge directed the police to utilise safe city authority and Ring Road surveillance cameras to assist in the recovery of the MPA.

A police official informed the court that efforts to recover Fatyana were being made using CCTV footage.

A lawyer for the ministry of interior sought more time to submit a reply.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Oct 15.

On Oct 8, a lawyer for the petitioner told the LHC that ‘missing’ MPA Ahsan Fatyana had safely reached home.

At this, the court had disposed of the petition.

The petitioner had pleaded that the MPA belongs to a political family as his father, Riaz Fatyana, is a seasoned politician. She said the whereabouts of her son were unknown.

She had asked the court to order the police to recover her son and present him before the court.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2024

