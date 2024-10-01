IO being probed in Azma case, FIA DG tells LHC

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmad Ishaq on Monday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that an inquiry had been initiated against the investigating officer (IO) for submitting misleading reports regarding a fake video case of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

The FIA DG appeared before the court in compliance with the instructions issued by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum. He stated that the names of those involved in the case had been added to the no-fly list and red warrants were being issued for individuals currently abroad. The DG requested for more time to complete the investigation into the case.

The chief justice directed the FIA DG to complete the investigation within 10 days and also instructed the agency to submit a report on legal aspects concerning the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) being operational in Pakistan.

Earlier, the DG informed the court that social media platforms like Facebook and X did not have formal agreements with the government, which hindered the agency’s operations.

The hearing was adjourned till Oct 11.

In her petition, Ms Bokhari alleged that PTI social media activist Falak Javed Khan had edited the photos and videos and made them viral on social media. She said despite a complaint filed to the FIA, no action was taken against the PTI activist and other suspects.

She claimed that character assassination on social media infringed her constitutional rights. She sought court orders for action against the PTI activist and others, including placing their names on the ECL.

