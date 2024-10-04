As police clash with PTI over protest, army deployed in Islamabad for security ahead of SCO moot

As police continued to clash with PTI protesters in Islamabad on Friday night, contingents of the Pakistan Army were deployed in the federal capital to assume security duties ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

At least 30 protesters were arrested as police fired tear gas to disperse PTI protesters attempting to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk for a party rally. Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan earlier again called on his supporters to gather for a “peaceful protest” as his party amped up preparations for today’s demonstration despite a ban on gatherings. Another one is also scheduled for Lahore’s Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday.

Key developments:

Federal govt authorises army from Oct 5-17 for SCO security duties

Police clash with PTI protesters, fire tear gas shells to disperse crowds

KP CM Gandapur’s caravan at Burhan Interchange

Mobile network and internet services suspended across twin cities

At least 30 PTI protesters arrested, including Aleema and Uzma Khanum

Ministers call on PTI to consider country’s sake

The PTI has carried out multiple rallies across the country in recent weeks, protesting against the “illegal” imprisonment of its founder and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s delay in implementing the reserved seats verdict, as well as to “save the Constitution”. Ahead of its rallies in Islamabad and Lahore earlier this month, the government had issued a set of strict guidelines, which the PTI failed to follow fully, sparking clashes between its workers and the authorities.

A policeman fires tear gas shells towards PTI supporters and activists during a protest in Islamabad on October 4. — AFP

The PTI today shared updates of its caravans departing various cities, despite being warned by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi a day ago not to hold any rally in Islamabad due to several high-profile visits by foreign dignitaries.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman, with whom the PTI has been in frequent amicable contact recently, had also urged the party to postpone its planned gatherings till the foreigners have left.

The police blocked all entry and points to Islamabad and tear gas shelling begun in an attempt to disperse protesters.

Talking to the media at D-Chowk, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said: “Proceedings are under way wherever there are attempts to hurt police or damage property. Till now, there have been over 30 arrests. We are updating the exact numbers. It is very clear that we have a clear message that we will not allow the law to be taken into own hands.”

Separately, the federal government earlier today authorised the army’s deployment in the federal capital from October 5-17 for the security of the upcoming SCO summit and to maintain law and order.

The notification from the interior ministry said the exact area of deployment along with the number of troops would be determined later.

A statement issued on the X account of state broadcaster PTV said the army took over security duties in the federal capital. It said the army had begun patrols to protect the life and property of citizens and maintain law and order, adding that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace.

Arrests and clashes with PTI protesters

Footage shared by the PTI showed arrests of its supporters. “Release Imran! Release Imran!” dozens of protesters chanted, holding pictures of Imran and PTI flags, less than a kilometre from the red zone.

Visuals also showed Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum being taken away by the police while the party claimed that she was arrested.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif alleged that Uzma Khanum was also arrested.

The party also alleged that the police had laid caltraps on the roads, sharing footage as well.

According to a Dawn.com correspondent in Islamabad, mobile network and internet services were suspended across the twin cities since the morning, causing problems for the public, especially those relying on them for their work.

He said services began to be brought back around 9:15pm but were curtailed again around 9:45pm.

As of 9:59pm, outage tracking website Downdetector showed possible problems in accessing Zong and PTCL services since around 5am, with most of the complaints located near Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

This screengrab shows a spike in reported outages in Zong and PTCL services on Oct 4. — Downdetector

A Dawn.com correspondent reported that roads leading to the Red Zone and D-Chowk were sealed from all sides, including at Serena, Jinnah Avenue, Nadra Square, Marriott Hotel and Zero Point. Entry points of the twin cities, Srinagar Highway at Bus Stop 26, Faizabad Chowk, Sanjgani Toll Plaza, Margalla Road, and 9th Avenue were also closed.

Police personnel detain a PTI activist during a protest in Islamabad on October 4. — AFP

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said in a statement that security was on high alert and pillion-riding was banned, adding that mobile network and metro bus services were suspended indefinitely.

The officials also said that other routes within Islamabad were likely to be blocked after 2pm to prevent the entry of PTI workers.

Islamabad Police also posted a reminder on its X account of Section 144 being “in force” in the federal capital.

“Citizens are requested not to be part of any illegal activity. The law will act against those who disturb peace and order,” the police said, adding that people should observe traffic advisories for road closures while travelling.

On Wednesday, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities had enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the federal capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to the ICT police, the high-security zone, Red Zone and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted.

Islamabad police personnel remain present for duties ahead of a planned protest at D-Chowk by the PTI, on Oct 4. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, Naqvi said no one would be allowed to damage public property.

“We have made arrangements for the security of our foreign guests. Apologies for the inconvenience to the citizens of Islamabad. Protesters should take stock of their senses. Visitors should feel that they are visiting a safe country,” said a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV.

He visited D-Chowk with the Islamabad police chief and instructed personnel to maintain law and order.

The interior minister also conducted an aerial inspection to review the overall security arrangements and expressed his satisfaction with them. He gave instructions to strictly deal with any miscreants.

“No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the capital. Islamabad administration and police are ready to deal with every possible situation. All possible steps will be taken to maintain law and order and protect lives and property of the citizens,” he said.

Barrister Saif vows PTI to reach D-Chowk at any cost

Saif lashed out at the interior minister and said the entire nation was seeing the “state oppression” on display.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV show ‘Doosra Rukh with Nadir Guramani’, Saif maintained that PTI activists and supporters would reach D-Chowk and protest “at any cost”.

“Our procession from KP has reached Punjab at Burhan interchange,” Saif said. “Police are wasting their tear gas because we will reach D-Chowk.”

The spokesperson added that the government damaged itself by digging trenches on the motorway and stacking containers to seal off the city.

“As our plans unfold, they will find that their plans have failed,” he added. “The people know this is a fake government and we will arrive in D-Chowk to protest.”

Asked if there was a timeframe for the protest, similar to the rallies in Lahore and Sangjani, Saif responded that there was not any, calling the rally an “open task”.

“This is an open task with no time constraints,” he explained. “Imran Khan has ordered us to go to D-Chowk, we will not turn around.”

Saif clarified that previous rallies had time constraints because the party had applied for no-objection certificates on those occasions. “We have to get there, whether it takes days. We will protest when we get there, if needed we will spend the night,” Saif declared.

When asked if the PTI was in contact with anyone from the federal government, Barrister Saif said that neither party was in contact with the other.

“Nobody from the government has reached out to us and we do not recognise them, so there is no contact from our side,” he said, calling the government “fake”.

“We gain nothing by talking,” Saif added.

The spokesperson responded to the interior minister’s questioning whether PTI members were “Pakistanis” or not. “As far as the interior minister is concerned, there is no doubt that Gandapur and I are Pakistanis, as are all the protesters coming to D-Chowk,” he stated.

Saif also responded to and denied claims by the Punjab government that PTI activists were coming to Islamabad armed with weapons. “We do not have any weapons, I guarantee that,” he reiterated. “We have no intention of bringing weapons or using them.”

“Does anyone believe that we can afford to bring weapons to a rally where there will be women and children?” Saif asked.

“We will not fire, I guarantee it. There will not be any violence. However, if there is violence against us, we have the right to self-defence,” Saif stated.

Caravans depart as Imran renews protest call

According to a post on Imran’s X account conveying his “message to the public”, the ex-premier called everyone to reach D-Chowk for a peaceful protest.

He also urged those residing in Lahore to get ready for tomorrow’s planned gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan.

“This war is in its decisive phase, by the grace of Allah we are winning the battle for our true freedom,” the post said.

PTI MNA Qasim Khan Suri reposted a video of containers purportedly blocking Islamabad’s streets, saying that the government should “wear bangles and accept its defeat” if it was “depriving its citizens of their basic right” to protest.

The party’s Lahore chapter shared purported visuals of its leaders departing from various cities across KP, including Swabi, Battagram and Bajaur.

PTI MPA Abdul Munim told Dawn.com that a large number of participants coming from different areas of KP were joining a rally in Swabi, which would then proceed to Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI lawmakers have vowed to attend the D-Chowk rally, warning authorities of retaliating if they were stopped from entering the capital.

The PTI posted a video of his caravan on its way to the capital.

Barrister Saif said the PTI rally near Burhan Interchange was being subjected to “considerable shelling” with the use of tear gas and rubber bullets. He criticised the government for championing its democratic credentials while preventing the masses from exercising their democratic right.

The Punjab government had imposed section 144 in various cities, prompting allegations from the PTI of creating a curfew-like situation to restrict its protests. In Mianwali, the ban was placed on Tuesday for seven days.

In Lahore, the Punjab home secretary imposed Section 144 for six days from Oct 3 in a bid to foil the PTI protest on Saturday. Sources said the government was not going to place containers at the entry and exit points of Lahore. Instead, they would establish pickets where the rangers and police would intercept protesters.

“Since the government has imposed Section 144, the police have been authorised to arrest protesters,” a source had said and added the government’s action in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Mianwali on Wednesday had given a strong message to the PTI to keep Lahore ‘calm and peaceful tomorrow’.

The provincial government also imposed Section 144(6) in Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha, banning all kinds of political gatherings, sit-ins, meetings, demonstrations and protests for three days.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department dated October 3 — a copy of which is available with Dawn — Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha from today till Sunday.

The ban was decided on the recommendation of the district administration to establish law and order, and protection of human lives and property citing “security threats” and claiming that public gatherings can be a “soft target” for terrorists.

The Punjab Home Department also sent a letter to the interior ministry requesting the services of Rangers.

Six companies of Rangers were called in Rawalpindi and Attock for October 4 and 5 and three companies were requisitioned in Lahore for October 5.

The home department also issued a notification to deploy 10 platoons of Frontier Constabulary in Attock to “maintain law and order situation”.

The department also banned pillion riding in Rawalpindi and Attock districts today and tomorrow under Section 144, saying that there were “credible threat alerts” that posed a high risk to the public by “miscreants and other anti-social elements” related to the present law and order and protest situation.

Dawn reporter manhandled by police

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Islamabad Crime Reporters Association (ICRA) said Dawn correspondent Tahir Naseer was injured and assaulted by police officials.

Strongly condemning the “brutal assault”, the ICRA demanded an immediate investigation into the incident and stern action against those responsible.

It added that as per Naseer, police demanded his press card, which he provided, but the official didn’t return his wallet later on. Questioning this, the reporter was slapped by a sub-inspector and beaten with a shovel.

It added that the police also attempted to take his mobile phone.

ICRA President Qamar ul Munawar urged the Islamabad police chief to immediately suspend the police personnel involved in the alleged incident, ensure transparent investigations and protect journalists’ rights.

“Journalists should not face intimidation or violence while performing duties,” Munawar said.

PTI Central Information Secretary also condemned the “brutal attack” on Naseer during his coverage of the protest.

“It has become a usual behaviour of capital police towards reporters who go to great lengths to show the real picture to masses in Pakistani. PTI stands with all reporters who face all kinds of dangers in the line of duty.”

Amnesty blasts internet shutdown

Amnesty International blasted the measures imposed by the government to impede the PTI rally, saying they infringed on people’s right to freedom of expression, access to information, peaceful assembly and movement.

“These restrictions are part of a worrying clampdown on the right to protest in Pakistan through internet shutdowns, mass arrests, unlawful use of force and arbitrary imposition of Section 144.”

Amnesty called on the government to immediately restore communication networks, respect the right to protest, refrain from use of any unlawful force against peaceful protesters and immediately release all those arrested today.

Govt ministers call on PTI to cease protest for country’s sake

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar He advised CM Gandapur to fulfil his responsibilities and take steps for price control in his province, including the law and order situation.

He said it was unfortunate that Imran gave the call for a march towards D-Chowk when the Malay PM was in the city.

He said the SCO summit was a great honour for Pakistan and agitation on this occasion would give a negative message about the country.

“We have to show the soft and positive identity of Pakistan to the world,” Tarar said, adding that the opposition should protest on the floor of parliament.

The minister said at a time when the entire world was appreciating Pakistan’s economic development, the opposition should also acknowledge it.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik uttered similar remarks during a press conference and urged the PTI to consider the SCO moot’s timing.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that CM Gandapur was not coming to Islamabad for a political power show but to spread chaos.

She lashed out that the PTI did not believe in political struggle, unlike others involved in politics. “The people of Punjab have rejected the politics of chaos and unrest,” she added.

Bukhari warned that “those who pushed the country towards international isolation” were again trying the same tactics. The minister said that the law would take its course if anybody attempted to create unrest.

Additional input from Reuters and additional reporting by Tahir Naseer.