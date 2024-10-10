E-Paper | October 10, 2024

59 customs officials from Multan and Sargodha being probed for ‘Iranian oil smuggling’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 10, 2024 Updated October 10, 2024 11:26am

LAHORE: On the directions of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Customs Enforcement wing in Punjab has initiated investigation against 59 Customs officials from Multan and Sargodha, following intelligence reports implicating them in the smuggling of solvent oil from Iran to Punjab via Taftan border.

The development would highlight growing concerns about smuggling along the Pakistan-Iran border.

A letter dated Sept 2, 2024, written by the FBR’s Revenue Division to the chief collector of Customs Enforcement in Punjab, says that customs officials from Multan and Sargodha stationed at the Taftan border and along the route to Punjab have allegedly been aiding the solvent oil smuggling.

A list of the officials allegedly involved in the scam has also been compiled and enclosed in the FBR letter as part of the investigation.

The letter, signed by Secretary (Enforcement & Coordination) Faizan Badar, available with Dawn, says that a thorough fact-finding inquiry should be conducted into the matter and its outcome should also be shared with the FBR by Sept 20, 2024.

The letter raises serious concerns about the integrity of customs operations and marks a critical step towards addressing the issue of smuggling along the Pakistan-Iran border, which has long been a hot spot for illicit activities.

The FBR’s action would result in curbing corruption within its ranks and ensuring accountability.

Multan Collector (Enforcement) Syed Imran Sajjad Bukhari confirmed to Dawn that investigations were ongoing but refrained from commenting on the case before the inquiry was concluded. He said that the investigation may take another week or two to complete.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2024

