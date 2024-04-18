5 customs officials martyred during intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan

Five customs officials were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday.

A press release from the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation Customs said the officials were ambushed by “unknown assailants in a dastardly attack and fired upon with automatic weapons” while conducting the IBO at Daraban Road near Sagguu village around 3:30pm.

“Despite all odds, they remained committed to their mission, serving the nation with honour and distinction. Their courage in the face of adversity serves as a shining example of gallantry,” the statement said.

It identified the martyrs as intelligence officer Aslam Khan, Havaldars Inayat Ullah Khan and Akbar Zaman and Sepoys Iftikhar Alam and Shahab Ali.

“Pakistan Customs Service unflinchingly resolves to continue to serve Pakistan and contribute to the welfare of the nation,” the press release said, adding that the department’s officers and officials extended their condolences to the martyrs’ heirs and families.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incident, expressed regret and directed the police to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

The chief minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for them.

He directed that the best medical treatment be given to those injured in the incident.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif also strongly condemned the incident.

“Cowardly actions of miscreants can not shake the resolve of law enforcement agencies,” he said.