E-Paper | October 08, 2024

PPL receives $6m in Iraqi block settlement

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 07:48am

KARACHI: PPL Asia E&P B.V. (PPL Asia), a subsidiary of Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL), has reached an amicable $6 million settlement with Midland Oil Company (MdOC), a state-owned Iraqi oil entity, for Block-8 in Baghdad.

This settlement marks the conclusion of their Exploration, Devel­opment and Production Service Contract (EDPSC) for Block-8 in Iraq, which expired in May 2022.

PPL, in a stock filing on Monday, said that a significant milestone in these efforts was the net settlement of $6m, with MdOC paying through a third party. This final resolution closed all matters related to the contract without either side admitting fault or liability, reflecting the persistent and strategic endeavours to achieve a mutually favourable outcome after over two years of engagement.

PPL added that this brings closure to the company’s operations in Block-8 and delivers a valuable foreign exchange recovery for the company and Pakistan.

Efforts to resolve the lingering settlement from 2022 involved addressing long-standing disputes and claims between the parties. PPL Asia’s commitment to finding a resolution demonstrates sustained negotiations and legal efforts, culminating in an agreement signed on Oct 6 by PPL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Imran Abbasy and MdOC’s Director-General Muhammad Yaseen Hassan.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism upsurge
Updated 08 Oct, 2024

Terrorism upsurge

The state cannot afford major security lapses. It may well be that the Chinese nationals were targeted to sabotage SCO event.
Ban hammer
08 Oct, 2024

Ban hammer

THE decision to ban the PTM under the Anti-Terrorism Act is yet another ill-advised move by the state. Although the...
Water tensions
08 Oct, 2024

Water tensions

THE unresolved tensions over Indus water distribution under the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord demand a revision of...
A bloody year
Updated 07 Oct, 2024

A bloody year

Using the Oct 7 attacks as an excuse to wage endless aggression on Middle East, Israel has crossed all red lines.
Bleak cotton outlook
07 Oct, 2024

Bleak cotton outlook

THE extremely slow arrival of phutti at the ginning factories of Punjab and Sindh so far indicate a huge drop in the...
Killjoy neighbours
07 Oct, 2024

Killjoy neighbours

AT the worst of times in their bilateral relations, India and Pakistan have not shied away from carrying out direct...