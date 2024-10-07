2 Chinese nationals among 3 dead in massive blast near Karachi airport

Three people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed and at least 11 others injured when a massive explosion occurred last night near the Karachi airport, officials said on Monday.

Conflicting accounts emerged in the wake of the powerful explosion, which was heard across town — as far away as Clifton — with officials oscillating between calling it an “IED (improvised explosive device) blast” and an explosion triggered after a vehicle collided with an oil tanker.

Footage of the scene of the explosion showed several vehicles engulfed in flames. Officials said the Bomb Disposal Squad was working to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The outlawed Majeed Brigade of the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, but this could not be independently verified.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan confirmed that two of its nationals had died and another was injured, along with “some local casualties”.

It said a “convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked near the Jinnah International Airport”.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that the bodies of the two Chinese nationals and an unidentified individual were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Their autopsies were conducted and relevant samples were collected, she added.

Dr Syed said a total of 10 injured individuals were brought to JPMC, including one whose condition was critical. Four of the injured were discharged after providing them with first aid treatment.

In its statement issued today, the Chinese embassy strongly condemned the “terrorist attack”, expressing deep condolences to the “innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families”.

The embassy and consulate generals were “making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side”, it added.

The embassy requested Pakistan to “thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan”.

It reminded “Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan to be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions”.

Meanwhile, a statement by Rescue 1122 said that the blaze caused in five vehicles by the blast had been brought under control. A total of at least seven vehicles were destroyed in the incident.

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said he had information the explosion was caused by an IED blast. However, Deputy Inspector General (East) Capt (retd) Azfar Mahesar said it would take time to ascertain the exact nature of the explosion.

Following the explosion, the Airport Security Force sealed the exit and entry points of the airport and cordoned off the area. A traffic police statement issued at 8:22am said the airport road had been cleared and was open for traffic.

It said vehicles coming from Jinnah International Airport were being diverted to Model Colony Graveyard and Super Highway.

The Civil Aviation Authority said flights from Karachi were continuing “as usual” and “agencies are investigating the cause at the scene of the accident/explosion”.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the incident.

He expressed deep grief at the deaths of Chinese nationals in the blast and conveyed his sympathies to their bereaved families. “We express full solidarity with the families of the Chinese citizens in this moment of grief,” he said.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, Naqvi said “those responsible for this tragic incident will not be able to escape the grip of the law”.

“The coward enemy made a heinous plot to damage Pak-China friendship,” the minister said.