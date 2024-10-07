E-Paper | October 07, 2024

15 injured as bus overturns in Narowal

Our Correspondent Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 10:22am
NAROWAL: Fifteen people were injured as a speeding bus overturned near Tatlewalli Bridge on the Muridke Road on Sunday.

The bus was coming from Lahore when the accident happened.

Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot and took the injured out of the bus with the help of the locals.

They provided first aid to the injured people and shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital Narowal.

The injured include 50-year-old Shamim Bibi, 65-year-old Muhammad Akbar, 63-year-old Mujahid Ali, 54-year-old Muhammad Arshad, 24-year-old Ijaz Ahmed, 60-year-old Nasreen Bibi, 27-year-old Salman Ali and 40-year-old Sajjad Hussain and others.

Bus passengers Karamat Ali and Sheikh Hassan said the bus overturned due to speeding.

Dr Bilal, who was on duty in the emergency ward of the DHQ Hospital, said the condition of three passengers was critical.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2024

