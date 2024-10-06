At least 4 injured in explosion near Karachi airport; nature yet to be ascertained

At least four people were injured when an explosion occurred near Karachi airport on Sunday night, police confirmed, with sounds of the blast heard in various areas.

Television footage showed smoke rising from the area near the airport, with a blazing fire visible on the road.

“Four injured persons, including one in critical condition, have been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC),” police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com.

Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Asif Ejaz Shaikh told Dawn.com that nothing is clear about nature of explosion at this moment.

According to DawnNews TV reporter Imran Hafeez, the sound of the explosion has been heard in different areas of the city.

“The sound was heard as far as North Nazimabad, II Chundrigar Road, and Karimabad, among other areas,” he said, adding that some cars also caught fire because of the explosion.

While no details have yet surfaced regarding the exact location of the blast, the DawnNews TV report said that the entire area surrounding the airport has been cordoned off while a search operation is in progress.

The report added that at all entry and exit points to the airport have been closed by the law enforcement agencies, while no information has been provided by airport authorities regarding flight operations.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 Sindh said in a statement sait that Central Command and Control Rescue 1122 received the information and the team of Rescue 1122 along with the ambulance have reached the scene, adding that the “fire is being doused right now.”

A statement from the office of the Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar said that a tanker exploded on Airport Road, adding that he has been in contact with the Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) regarding the incident.

“We need to ascertain the facts,” the statement said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and ordered that the injured be provided with the best medical aid.

According to a press statement from the CM’s spokesperson Rasheed Channa, the CM has asked the Sindh Police chief for a report on the incident, as well as detailed information on the cause of the explosion.

Traffic diversion alert

Following the police cordoning off the area near the airport, Karachi Traffic Police issued an alert advising motorists to take alternate routes.

“Traffic is being diverted from the airport towards Model Graveyard and Super Highway,” the alert read. “Traffic is also being diverted from Malir Halt to Sharea Faisal and Quaidabad.”

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.