Heavy rain, windstorm lash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Heavy rain and windstorm lashed Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday evening without causing any loss to human life.

In the provincial capital, rainwater inundated University Road, parts of Hayatabad, Saddar Road, Stadium Chowk and other areas. However, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that they did not receive any report regarding loss of life and damage to property due to the rain so far.

The rain and windstorm also plunged most parts of the provincial capital into darkness as several of the power feeders tripped. Most parts of the city were without power till filing of this report.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) in a statement issued said that several areas were without power supply due to the rain and windstorm. It said that high winds and heavy rain hit Peshawar and Khyber circles that resulted into disruption of power supply to most parts of both the circles.

Affected farmers in Bajaur seek financial assistance

Pesco said that its staff was working to restore power supply to the affected areas. “Nearly 50 per cent of the affected feeders have been restored,” it added.

A spokesperson for the power company told Dawn that 87 feeders had tripped in Peshawar circle and 34 in Khyber circle.

He said that power supply from 45 feeders was restored in Peshawar circle and 17 in Khyber circle. He said that work on restoration of power supply from the remaining affected feeders was in progress.

In Bajaur, heavy rains together with powerful winds and hailstorm affected maize crops and vegetables in several areas.

The fresh spell of heavy rains continued for three hours cross the district. The rain badly affected the maize crops and vegetables in a number of hilly areas.

Laghari, Tarkhoo, Kalaan, Ghakhi, Kitkoot, Gohati and Nakhtar areas of Mamound tehsil were among the worst hit localities.

Farmers of these areas said that thunderstorms and hailstorms caused damage to their maize crops and vegetables. They demanded of the government to extending financial assistance to them.

The district also witnessed prolonged power outages after the rain.

On the other hand, a Met department official told Dawn that winds measuring up to 30 knots lashed the provincial capital. However, he said that the gusty winds were not recorded in other areas of the province.

He said that Met department had predicted a rain spell from October 5 to October 8. He said that parts of the province would continue to receive rain in intervals. The official said that provincial capital was likely to receive rain again on late on Saturday.

Met department said that provincial capital received 25mm of rain on Saturday and Bajaur, Chitral and Tahkhta Bhai received 3mm rain each while Lower Dir, Buner and Ghalani areas of Mohmand also received light rain.

Met department forecast for the Saturday night predicated rain -ind/thunderstorm at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshehra, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Isamil Khan.

It said that rain and windstorm were expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram and Peshawar on Sunday as well.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024