E-Paper | October 05, 2024

Three-day rainy spell expected in many areas from today

Imran Gabol | Aamir Yasin Published October 5, 2024 Updated October 5, 2024 08:00am

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Nort­hern areas, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, are expected to receive rains from October 5 to 8, as a new system of westerly waves is likely to approach the country on Saturday.

Under the influence of this weather system, the new spell of rains has been forecast for Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and upper parts of Balochistan. However, the people of Sindh will continue to brave hot and dry weather.

The Provincial Disaster Manag­ement Authority of Punjab has iss­ued instructions to deputy commissioners and administrations across the province to remain alert and keep equipment and the staff ready to drain rainwater.

While the situation is being monitored round the clock, people have been advised to stay away from dilapidated buildings.

Punjab PDMA asks local administrations to remain alert; Landslides expected in upper KP, Mur­ree, AJK and GB

According to a weather advisory, moderate to heavy rains may increase the waterflow in local nullahs/stre­ams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbo­ttabad, Kohistan, Chitral, GB, AJK, Dir, Swat, Mala Kand, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber during the forecast period.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable poi­nts of upper KP, Mur­ree, Galliyat, AJK and GB during the forecast period.

Windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roofs and walls of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period.

The Met Office has forecast rains along with wind/ thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) for Rawal­pindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kas­ur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafiz­abad, Wazirabad, Khus­hab, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh Chiniot and Faisalabad on Oct 5, 7 and 8.

Intermittent rains have also been forecast for Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Bhakkar from Oct 6 to 8.

In AJK, rain and wind/thunderstorm (with isolated moderate to heavy rainfall/hailstorm) are expec­ted in the Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In GB, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with a few heavy showers) have been forecast for Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche and Shigar.

In KP, Peshawar, Chi­tral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Charsadda and Nowshera are expected to receive rain and thunderstorm (with isolated heavy rainfall/hailstorm).

Intermittent rains have also been forecast for Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from Oct 5 to 7.

Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur and Awaran areas are likely to receive rain-wind/thunderstorm over the weekend.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Controversial timing
05 Oct, 2024

Controversial timing

A WRONG has been righted. But to what extent? The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse its 2022 opinion on Article...
ML-1’s prospects
05 Oct, 2024

ML-1’s prospects

ONE of the signature projects envisaged under the CPEC umbrella is the Mainline-1 railway scheme, which is yet to ...
No breathing space
05 Oct, 2024

No breathing space

THIS is the time of the year when city dwellers across Punjab start choking on toxic air. Soon the harmful air will...
High cost of living
Updated 04 Oct, 2024

High cost of living

There will be no let-up in the pain of middle-class people when it comes to grocery expenses, school fees, and hospital bills.
Regional response
04 Oct, 2024

Regional response

IT is welcome that Afghanistan’s neighbours are speaking with one voice when it comes to the critical issue of...
Cultural conservation
04 Oct, 2024

Cultural conservation

THE Sindh government’s recent move to declare the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library as a protected heritage site is...