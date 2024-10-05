Three-day rainy spell expected in many areas from today

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Nort­hern areas, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, are expected to receive rains from October 5 to 8, as a new system of westerly waves is likely to approach the country on Saturday.

Under the influence of this weather system, the new spell of rains has been forecast for Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and upper parts of Balochistan. However, the people of Sindh will continue to brave hot and dry weather.

The Provincial Disaster Manag­ement Authority of Punjab has iss­ued instructions to deputy commissioners and administrations across the province to remain alert and keep equipment and the staff ready to drain rainwater.

While the situation is being monitored round the clock, people have been advised to stay away from dilapidated buildings.

Punjab PDMA asks local administrations to remain alert; Landslides expected in upper KP, Mur­ree, AJK and GB

According to a weather advisory, moderate to heavy rains may increase the waterflow in local nullahs/stre­ams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbo­ttabad, Kohistan, Chitral, GB, AJK, Dir, Swat, Mala Kand, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber during the forecast period.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable poi­nts of upper KP, Mur­ree, Galliyat, AJK and GB during the forecast period.

Windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roofs and walls of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period.

The Met Office has forecast rains along with wind/ thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) for Rawal­pindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kas­ur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafiz­abad, Wazirabad, Khus­hab, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh Chiniot and Faisalabad on Oct 5, 7 and 8.

Intermittent rains have also been forecast for Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Bhakkar from Oct 6 to 8.

In AJK, rain and wind/thunderstorm (with isolated moderate to heavy rainfall/hailstorm) are expec­ted in the Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In GB, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with a few heavy showers) have been forecast for Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche and Shigar.

In KP, Peshawar, Chi­tral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Charsadda and Nowshera are expected to receive rain and thunderstorm (with isolated heavy rainfall/hailstorm).

Intermittent rains have also been forecast for Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from Oct 5 to 7.

Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur and Awaran areas are likely to receive rain-wind/thunderstorm over the weekend.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024