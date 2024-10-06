Federal, KP govts failed to curb militancy: Iftikhar

SWABI: Awami National Party provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday claimed that militancy was a lucrative business and its alleged facilitators, including external powers, had long been cashing in on it while exploiting the Pakhtuns.

He was talking to media persons at the residence of a teenage boy, Iqtidar Khan, who was martyred in blasts at the Swabi city police station on Sept 27. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

“Militancy here (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) paves the way for some forces to make dollars and fill their pockets. They play with our blood,” he said. “This is not a matter of one year; this spans over 40 years. This bloody game is being played on the soil of Pakhtuns for too long.”

Mian Iftikhar alleged that terror incidents had increased manifold in the province due to the negligence of the PTI government. “Maintaining law and order is the first responsibility of the government, but it has failed miserably on this front. The federal government has also remained ineffective in controlling the menace of terrorism,” he said.

The ANP leader commented: “Action against terrorists should not be based on the notion of good or bad Taliban, and an indiscriminate campaign should be launched to eliminate terrorism from the country once and for all.”

“The action against militancy should start from Punjab because 72 banned organisations are operating there,” he claimed.

“The nation should be taken into confidence if the authorities are serious in devising a comprehensive policy against terrorism. Only then can we achieve our goal of stamping militancy out effectively,” he said.

The seasoned politician said situation in Waziristan, Tirah valley of Khyber, Bajaur, Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts was getting worse by the day.

“The provincial government is not paying attention to the deteriorating situation in the province,” he said, adding the ruling party was misusing the official machinery on organising political rallies in Islamabad and Lahore.

“The provincial government has also failed to raise the issue of implementation of the National Finance Commission Award with the centre,” he said.

He hinted that the KP government’s actions would ultimately lead to imposition of governor’s rule in the province.

Mian Iftikhar also visited the Swabi police station, whose building was flattened in the recent explosions.

ANP district president Asifur Rehman and general secretary Nawabzada also accompanied him.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024