Interior minister warns PTI against Islamabad rally amid Malaysian PM’s visit

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday warned the PTI against its plans to hold a rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk tomorrow due to several high-profile visits by foreign dignitaries, including the Malaysian prime minister.

The PTI has carried out multiple rallies across the country, protesting against the “illegal” imprisonment of its founder Imran Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s delay in following the Supreme Court verdict on the reserved seats, and to “save the Constitution”.

Each time, the government has issued a set of strict guidelines ahead of the rallies, sparking clashes between PTI workers and the authorities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI lawmakers from the province on Wednesday vowed to attend their party’s Oct 4 rally at D-Chowk in Islamabad “at all costs” and announced that they would reach the federal capital even if it took them several days.

The participants said they would remain peaceful in their movement towards Islamabad and wouldn’t violate the law, but if they were stopped or force was used against them, then they would be responded to in the same manner.

The rally plans coincide with the third and final day of the Malaysian prime minister’s visit to Pakistan. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have already enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the federal capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital today regarding the matter, the interior minister said the PTI was aware that it was a very “sensitive time” for the Islamabad administration because of several visits by foreign officials lined up and security arrangements needed to be made.

“The PTI is a party of Pakistan, not [some] foreign [entity]. The only thing I want to say is that when a head of state is present here and you plan to assault Islamabad at that time, this is completely inappropriate.”

He said everyone had the full right to engage in politics and come to Islamabad but requested that the time for all this was not when a head of state was in the federal capital.

“We have to make our arrangements … there is no lenience or second thought present in any of us about that,” he said, with Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other officials beside him.

He said Section 144 was already imposed in Islamabad and a location was already set aside for the rally as well, saying that permission was given before as well.

“You can definitely hold the rally if you come through proper channels, it is your constitutional right but we will not at all permit anything in any case like this.”

Naqvi said he could not understand whose interest was being served by announcing a convergence in the capital amid a foreign head of state’s presence.

“As a Pakistani, it is my duty to say protest is everyone’s right but for God’s sake, not at the cost of the country’s disrepute.”

He said the country would suffer forever if there was even a minor incident during the Malaysian premier’s stay.

“I will still say you have till tomorrow, they (PTI) should rethink that there is no permission at all to assault, and nor does it suit them as a Pakistani.

“If anyone does this tomorrow, then let me warn them that they should not expect any leniency. This is a very thin line for us that we have to make every kind of arrangement and then someone says they have to reach D-Chowk.”

He warned again that in such a case, no one should ask the administration to show leniency to whoever was caught.

Naqvi appealed to CM Gandapur as a “sensible person and patriot” to review his decision to come to Islamabad and said it did not suit him as the provincial chief.

He said the police were completely prepared if anyone came to the capital, and no one should complain if they were dealt with in a certain manner.

Naqvi said protesting was everyone’s right but “just don’t do it in these 10-12 days”.