Balochistan govt slammed for cut in uplift fund for Panjgur

GWADAR: President of Balochistan National Party (Awami) and MPA Mir Asadullah Baloch has criticised the provincial government’s decision to cut funding for development sche­mes in his constituency.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence in Panjgur on Wednesday, he said Rs7 billion had been approved for development schemes in his constituency in the 2023-24 budget, but the current provincial government has slashed the development funds which was an injustice to the people of his constituency.

Mr Baloch also expressed serious concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Panjgur where he said criminal elements had taken control of the area and daily incidents of target killings have left the people mentally distressed.

He said that a group led by Balach and Saeed is reportedly collecting extortion money of Rs2.5 to 3 million daily along the CPEC route. The money is then distributed among local officials and influential figures.

Referring to deteriorating law and order situation in the area, he said his party worker Peer Jan was killed in Chitkan Bazaar and another murder took place at a wedding ceremony in Sarawan, where two other people were injured.

He said that two workers of his party, Sabir Noor and his brother Abid Noor, have been unjustly detained, causing anger among members of their families. Mr Baloch demanded their immediate release.

He also criticised the performance of local police for their failure to protect citizens and allowing drug addiction to spread among the youth.

He said that without the transfer of the current SP and assistant commissioner, the situation in Panjgur would not improve as extortion continues unchecked under their watch.

The BNP-Awami leader accused Rahmat Baloch, MPA of the National Party, of involvement in the extortion racket on the CPEC route.

He gave a deadline of Oct 14 to the administration to address these issues, otherwise, he said, the BNP-Awami will stage a protest march to the DC office.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2024