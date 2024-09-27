E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Task force set up to monitor SDGs progress in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 09:01am

QUETTA: A provincial task force has been established to monitor implementation and progress of the United Nations’ Sustai­nable Development Goals in Balochistan.

The task force will be headed by Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women’s Development, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi.

It will comprise 17 members from both the treasury and opposition benches, said an official notification issued here on Thursday.

The notification said that the Balochistan Assembly speaker, Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, has appointed Dr Buledi as the convener of the task force.

The task force includes provincial ministers Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Parliamentary Secretary Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Nawabzada Zarain Khan Magsi, Leader of the Opposition Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, Ghulam Dasta­gir Badini, Muhammad Nawaz, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Prince Agha Umar Ahmedzai, Ravi Kumar, and Shahida Rauf.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

