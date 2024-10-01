E-Paper | October 01, 2024

FBR collection exceeds target in September

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 08:50am

ISLAMABAD: Revenue collection surged to Rs1.10 trillion in September, raising expectations that the shortages from the previous two months would be bridged in the second quarter of 2024-25.

In September, tax collection exceeded the monthly target of Rs1.098tr by just Rs2 billion. The Rs98bn shortfall in the first two months of FY25 has now been reduced to Rs96bn.

The revenue collection in September saw an increase of 32pc compared to Rs833bn in the same month last year, showed provisional figures released on Monday.

Collection in the first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs2.556tr, a shortfall of Rs96bn or 3.62pc compared to the estimated target of Rs2.652tr for July-September.

However, the first quarter recorded a 25pc increase in revenue over the same months last year, at Rs2.041tr.

FBR paid Rs146bn in refunds to taxpayers in the first quarter, up from Rs129bn in the same period last year, representing a 13.17pc increase. The FBR paid Rs15bn in refunds in September compared to Rs37bn in the same month last year, a 59.45pc reduction.

In the budget for FY25, the government projected a collection target of Rs12.970tr, more than 40pc higher than the collection set for FY24. The government believes that the additional revenue of Rs3.659tr will be achieved from three main factors. The FBR predicts that based on GDP growth of 3pc, real LSM growth of 3.5pc, inflation of 12.9pc and real import growth of 16.9pc in FY25, an automatic collection of Rs1.863 tr will occur in FY25.

The tax measures announced in the last budget will yield additional revenue of Rs1.345tr in FY25. However, the FBR forecasts that enforcement measures will produce an extra Rs451bn in taxes to meet the estimated target. In FY24, the FBR collected Rs9.311tr against the downward revised target of Rs9.252tr. Income tax collection increased by 31pc to Rs1.225tr in the first quarter, compared to Rs935bn in the same period last year.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...
Legal games
Updated 30 Sep, 2024

Legal games

The ECP should stop playing games and take a clear position. It should not expect sympathy from the courts at this point.
Trust needed
30 Sep, 2024

Trust needed

THE situation in Swat remains tense. The locals have, for quite some time now, been raising the alarm over the...
Dengue danger
30 Sep, 2024

Dengue danger

THE slightest change in temperature is a harbinger of a disease to come. Hence, in the post-monsoon season, when the...