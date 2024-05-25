Suspected robber lynched in Karachi, other saved by police from being torched

A suspected robber was lynched while police saved another from being torched in Karachi’s Orangi Town late on Friday night, according to police.

According to Orangi Town Station House Officer (SHO) Jamal Leghari, the two suspects allegedly snatched a mobile phone and motorcycle from one citizen, Arsalan, as he was purchasing something from a milk shop.

As the suspects were fleeing, the victim created a commotion, which alerted people nearby.

The mob chased and caught one of the suspects, subjecting him to a severe beating with blunt instruments that killed him on the spot.

Meanwhile, his accomplice had allegedly held a rickshaw driver hostage and people were trying to set him on fire when a patrolling police party rushed to the spot and saved him from being torched, SHO Leghari said.

The deceased and held suspect were identified. The snatched motorbike, cell phone and one pistol were recovered from their custody.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Last month, enraged people thrashed two suspected robbers and attempted to lynch them by setting them on fire in New Karachi on Saturday.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that area people caught two suspects within the remit of the Bilal Colony police station, gave them a severe beating and were about to set them on fire when a police team arrived at the scene and saved them from the wrath of the mob.