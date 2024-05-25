Today's Paper | May 25, 2024

Suspected robber lynched in Karachi, other saved by police from being torched

Imtiaz Ali Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 03:09pm

A suspected robber was lynched while police saved another from being torched in Karachi’s Orangi Town late on Friday night, according to police.

According to Orangi Town Station House Officer (SHO) Jamal Leghari, the two suspects allegedly snatched a mobile phone and motorcycle from one citizen, Arsalan, as he was purchasing something from a milk shop.

As the suspects were fleeing, the victim created a commotion, which alerted people nearby.

The mob chased and caught one of the suspects, subjecting him to a severe beating with blunt instruments that killed him on the spot.

Meanwhile, his accomplice had allegedly held a rickshaw driver hostage and people were trying to set him on fire when a patrolling police party rushed to the spot and saved him from being torched, SHO Leghari said.

The deceased and held suspect were identified. The snatched motorbike, cell phone and one pistol were recovered from their custody.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Last month, enraged people thrashed two suspected robbers and attempted to lynch them by setting them on fire in New Karachi on Saturday.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that area people caught two suspects within the remit of the Bilal Colony police station, gave them a severe beating and were about to set them on fire when a police team arrived at the scene and saved them from the wrath of the mob.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More pledges
Updated 25 May, 2024

More pledges

There needs to be continuity in economic policies, while development must be focused on bringing prosperity to the masses.
Pemra overreach
25 May, 2024

Pemra overreach

IT seems, at best, a misguided measure and, at worst, an attempt to abuse regulatory power to silence the media. A...
Enduring threat
25 May, 2024

Enduring threat

THE death this week of journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who succumbed to injuries after being attacked by gunmen, is yet...
IMF’s unease
Updated 24 May, 2024

IMF’s unease

It is clear that the next phase of economic stabilisation will be very tough for most of the population.
Belated recognition
24 May, 2024

Belated recognition

WITH Wednesday’s announcement by three European states that they intend to recognise Palestine as a state later...
App for GBV survivors
24 May, 2024

App for GBV survivors

GENDER-based violence is caught between two worlds: one sees it as a crime, the other as ‘convention’. The ...