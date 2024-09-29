E-Paper | September 29, 2024

PTI to block constitutional package sans JUI-F support

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 29, 2024 Updated September 29, 2024 09:21am
Photo via X/@PTIofficial
Photo via X/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: As the PML-N-led coalition government remains hopeful of securing Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s support for its proposed constitutional amendment package, the PTI has vowed to block the move to pass the highly contentious bill in parliament, even if the JUI-F chief throws his support behind it.

The PTI claimed that all party parliamentarians were united in their stance, stating that not a single member would vote in favour of the constitutional package. “If Maulana Fazl joins the government, none of the PTI members will support it,” PTI’s newly appointed information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said on a private TV show.

Maulana Fazl, in a recent meeting with senior TV anchors, indicated his agreement on the formation of a constitutional court.

Sheikh Waqas accused the government of holding six PTI MNAs hostage during its unsuccessful attempt to pass the constitutional package in parliament on Sept 14, which coincided with the weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday. “They have kept our six members hostage and pressured them to vote in favour of the proposed package,” he added.

“Now these MNAs have returned home and vowed to adhere to the party’s stance on the package,” he said.

Interestingly, none of the PTI members, who were reportedly held hostage, publicly complained about being confined at the Punjab House in the federal capital for two days, on Sept 14 and 15.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Heart of the matter
29 Sep, 2024

Heart of the matter

AS World Heart Day is observed today with the theme ‘Use Heart for Action’, Pakistan faces a growing epidemic of...
A close watch
29 Sep, 2024

A close watch

THE IMF Executive Board’s stress on the importance of “vigilant monitoring” of its new $7bn programme’s...
Nasrallah’s murder
Updated 29 Sep, 2024

Nasrallah’s murder

Israel’s bloodlust has brought the world to the brink of a massive conflagration.
World News Day
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

World News Day

Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.
Fake encounters
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

Fake encounters

Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.
National wound
28 Sep, 2024

National wound

PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...