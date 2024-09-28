Govt hopeful of Fazl’s support on ‘Constitutional Package’

• Irfan Siddiqui criticises JUI-F for point-scoring by opposing amendments ‘benefiting CJP Isa’

• Bilawal to engage Maulana on constitutional court, appointment of SC judges

ISLAMABAD: The government remains hopeful of securing JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s support for its proposed constitutional amendment package, which could soon be introduced in parliament for passage.

However, the JUI-F has made it clear that it will not back any legislation designed to benefit the incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In a recent TV interview, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government could potentially secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the amendments even without Maulana Fazl’s support but emphasised that the government would not proceed without his consent.

Talking to Dawn on Friday, senior PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated, “The ball is now in Maulana’s court, and we are waiting for his positive response.”

When asked about a draft reportedly being prepared by the JUI-F and PTI on the constitutional amendments, Mr Siddiqui expressed the government’s willingness to discuss the opposition’s proposals. “We will see which of the proposed amendments both parties agree on,” he added.

Mr Siddiqui confirmed that the government is in regular contact with Maulana Fazl and is optimistic about his support for key elements of the package, particularly the establishment of a constitutional court. “Maulana has already expressed his approval for the formation of such a court,” he noted.

However, Mr Siddiqui dismissed any possibility of PTI endorsing the amendments, especially those relating to the constitutional court. “Prisoner number 804 [a reference to imprisoned PTI leader Imran Khan] will never allow his party members to support any of the proposed changes,” he said.

Mr Siddiqui also criticised the JUI-F for political point-scoring, stating that its opposition to amendments benefiting CJP Isa is unnecessary. “This is a closed matter, and we are not seeking JUI-F’s support on this issue,” he asserted.

On Friday, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Ghafoor Haideri reiterated his party’s opposition to any legislation favouring CJP Isa, citing the chief justice’s controversial decision in the Mubarak Sani case, which was later reversed following public backlash.

Mr Haideri questioned why the government was rushing to pass the constitutional package without proper consultation with its allies.

In response, Mr Siddiqui emphasised that the government has no intention of introducing “person-specific” amendments. He said that once Maulana Fazl gives his approval, the package will be presented in the next session of the National Assembly.

Rana Sanaullah added that the government could proceed without JUI-F’s backing, noting that 39 PTI-aligned members of parliament could potentially vote in favour of the government’s proposals.

Regarding military courts, Mr Sanaullah stressed the importance of consensus. “No amendments should be made to Article 8 of the Constitution, which safeguards fundamental rights, without unanimous agreement from all parties.

The government recently attempted, unsuccessfully, to pass the constitutional package by securing a two-thirds majority — 224 votes out of the 336 members in the National Assembly.

The ruling coalition currently holds 213 seats and is relying on JUI-F’s eight seats and three additional votes from the opposition to pass the package. The National Assembly Secretariat even held sessions on official holidays — Saturday and Sunday (Sept 13 and 14) — to push through the legislation.

Key features of the proposed package include increasing the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 23, fixing the chief justice’s term to three years and establishing a constitutional court to handle cases pertaining to the Constitution.

On the government’s failure to secure the necessary votes, Rana Sanaullah admitted that the package should not have been brought before parliament without the required majority in hand.

PPP team meets Fazl

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) met Maulana Fazl at his residence and conveyed a message of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari convincing the JUI-F chief to at least agree on two major points of the package — the constitutional court and procedure of appointment of judges of the Supreme Court.

A source in the PPP said the delegation comprising Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari and Naveed Qamar conveyed Bilawal’s message to Maulana Fazl informing him that the PPP chairman would soon visit him.

The source said the PPP chairman had reached the federal capital to settle the issue with the JUI-F chief and held a threadbare meeting on the matter on Friday at Zardari House. After the meeting, the PPP delegation called on Maulana Fazl.

It has been learnt that Bilawal will stay in the federal capital till he convinces the JUI-F chief.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024