E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Judge tells US government not to terrorise refugees

Reuters Published March 1, 2026 Updated March 1, 2026 10:26am
Protesters against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gather materials such as dumpsters and wooden palettes on the middle of the street as they prepare to block ICE vehicles in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on February 7, 2026. — Reuters
Protesters against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gather materials such as dumpsters and wooden palettes on the middle of the street as they prepare to block ICE vehicles in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on February 7, 2026. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MINNEAPOLIS: A federal judge on Friday said he would not allow President Donald Trump’s administration to “terrorise” Minnesota’s 5,600 refugees by arresting and detaining them under a new policy that “turns the refugees’ American Dream into a dystopian nightmare.”

US District Judge John Tunheim in Minneapolis made that statement as he issued a preliminary injunction that extended an earlier, temporary order that blocked the administration from arresting or detaining refugees on the basis that they had yet to obtain lawful permanent resident status, or green cards. The administration had sought to do so under a policy adopted as part of “Operation PARRIS,” a programme announced in January that the US Department of Homeland Security billed as “a sweeping initiative” to reexamine thousands of refugee cases. DHS at the time said the initial focus of the initiative would be the roughly 5,600 refugees who had yet to be given green cards in Minnesota, the site of a recent immigration enforcement surge operation and benefits fraud scandal. DHS did not respond to a request for comment.

Refugees from Africa, Asia and Latin America sued in a class-action lawsuit, arguing Trump’s administration was wrongly asserting that immigration law gave US Immigration and Customs Enforcement the power to arrest any refugee who had not been granted a green card after a year in the United States.

Tunheim, who was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton, agreed, saying the administration’s policy lacked authorisation from Congress, raised constitutional concerns and upended the promise of the Refugee Act of 1980 that refugees could “be given a chance at a new beginning in safety.”

Court upends the promise of a 1980 law that says refugees “be given a chance at a new beginning in safety”

He noted that by law, the refugees could not obtain green cards until a year had passed. Yet he said the administration was claiming the power to arrest them upon the 366th day of being lawfully admitted.

“The Court will not allow federal authorities to use a new and erroneous statutory interpretation to terrorise refugees who immigrated to this country under the promise that they would be welcomed and allowed to live in peace, far from the persecution they fled,” Tunheim wrote.

He ruled shortly after a group of refugees filed a similar but broader lawsuit in federal court in Massachusetts seeking to challenge the policy’s enforcement nationwide.

Kimberly Grano, a lawyer for the Minnesota plaintiffs at the International Refugee Assistance Project, in a statement hailed the ruling, saying the “refugees can now live their lives without fear that their own government will snatch them off the street and imprison them far from their loved ones.”

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2026

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe