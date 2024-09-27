PM Shehbaz to address UN General Assembly’s 79th session tonight in New York

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) tonight in New York, where he is expected to raise the Palestine and Kashmir issues.

The premier will address the plenary meeting for the UN General Debate — scheduled to begin at 6pm PST — as the second speaker of the session.

According to an earlier statement by the Foreign Office, PM Shehbaz is expected to emphasise the importance of addressing long-standing issues that have been on the agenda of the UN Security Council, such as the Palestine and Kashmir issues.

He will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the UN in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity, the FO had stated.

The premier will also express Pakistan’s commitment, as an incoming member of the UNSC for the year 2025-26, to “work with all UN member states to uphold the UN Charter, preventing conflict, fostering peace, and promoting global prosperity”.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the premier will highlight the impacts of climate change on countries; Pakistan’s sacrifices in its fight against terrorism; challenges faced by debt-burdened countries; India’s occupation of Kashmir; and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

Among other leaders whose addresses during the session are expected to be closely watched is Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu, as Tel Aviv’s bombardment of Gaza inches closer to a year and has expanded to Lebanon. Netanyahu is listed as the third speaker to address the UNGA after PM Shehbaz.

Also scheduled to speak is Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus, whose newly formed interim government has promised fresh elections after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster last month.

High-level meetups

Since arriving in New York on Tuesday for a five-day visit, PM Shehbaz has attended several high-level meetings and met with leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the UNGA.

So far, various countries’ heads that he has met with include Bangladesh’s Yunus; Kuwait’s crown prince; presidents of Turkiye, Maldives and Iran; and prime ministers of Britain, Iraq, and Nepal.

Other interactions include meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where the premier discussed global and regional issues, as well as with Bill Gates, where he emphasised Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate polio.

In his meetings with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga, PM Shehbaz discussed financing for climate change.