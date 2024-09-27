US-backed plan for Lebanon ceasefire rejected by Israel

SMOKE rises from an Israeli air strike on Lebanon’s Jbal el-Botm village, on Thursday. The attack came during the funeral of 14 members of one family who were killed the previous day.—AFP

• Several allies urge immediate 21-day truce

• Netanyahu says military will keep hitting Hezbollah with ‘full force’

• Strike kills air force unit head of Lebanon-based group; death toll soars past 600

BEIRUT: Israel rejected global calls on Thursday for a ceasefire with the Hezbollah movement, defying its biggest ally the US and pressing ahead with strikes that have killed hundreds in Lebanon and heightened fears of an all-out regional war.

An Israeli warplane struck the edges of the capital Beirut, killing two people and wounding 15, including a woman in critical condition, Lebanon’s health ministry said. That took deaths from hits overnight and during Thursday to 28.

The strike killed the head of one of Hezbollah’s air force units, Mohammad Surur, two security sources said, the latest senior Hezbollah commander to be targeted in days of assassinations hitting the group’s top ranks.

Smoke was seen rising after the hit near an area where several Hezbollah facilities are located and many civilians also live and work. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV broadcast images of a damaged upper floor of a building.

On the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, the army staged an exercise simulating a ground invasion. Israel’s air force is planning to assist troops in the event of a ground operation and will stop any arms transfers from Iran, Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar said late on Thursday.

“We are preparing shoulder to shoulder with Northern Command for a ground maneuver. Prepared, if activated. This is a decision to be made above us,” he told soldiers, in a video distributed by the Israeli military.

Landing in the US to address the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters the military will keep hitting Hezbollah with “full force and we will not stop until we achieve all our goals, first and foremost returning the residents of the north safely to their homes”.

Israel’s stance has dashed hopes for a swift settlement after Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose government includes Hezbollah elements, had expressed hope for a ceasefire.

21-day ceasefire

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes during the heaviest Israeli bombardment of Lebanon since a major war in 2006.

The US, France and several other allies urged an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border. They also expressed support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The White House said that discussions are continuing for a 21-day ceasefire and US and Israeli officials are holding talks in New York. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

More than 600 people have been killed since Monday in Israel’s strikes on Lebanon. Hezbollah has fired hundreds of missiles at targets in Israel including its commercial hub Tel Aviv, although Israel’s aerial defence system has ensured that the damage has been limited.

Israeli fighter jets on Thursday also hit infrastructure on the Lebanese-Syrian border to stop the transfer of weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel’s military said.

The Lebanese health ministry said most victims on Thursday were Syrians killed in the town of Younine in the Bekaa Valley. Lebanon is home to around 1.5 million Syrians who fled civil war there.

Hezbollah said in a statement it had struck the town of Kiryat Shmona in north Israel and an Israeli military northern command base.

In Beirut, thousands of Lebanese have sought shelter in schools. In one, women could be seen leaning out of classroom windows, smoking cigarettes or airing out foam mattresses they had slept on this week.

Aid organisations were distributing clothes and food, and checking on medications needed by elderly people who had fled too quickly to bring prescriptions with them.

Neighbouring countries are worried about the safety of their citizens in Lebanon. Turkiye is making preparations for possible evacuation of its citizens and foreign nationals from Lebanon, a Turkish defence ministry source said.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024