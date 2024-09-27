PM Shehbaz urges world support for immediate Gaza truce

• Meets Palestinian leader, Iranian president, British PM

• Pakistan to engage with IMF, WB on climate financing

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people and called upon the world community to forge unity and demand an immediate ceasefire and the creation of the State of Palestine.

“The time has come when we all must come together and demand an immediate ceasefire and the creation of the State of Palestine as without that peace will not return in this part of the world,” the prime minister told reporters along with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas after they held a meeting, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

PM Shehbaz also held talks with his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer, Iran’s President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) co-chair Bill Gates, and officials of IMF and World Bank.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the Palestinian president, PM Shehbaz said he visited Mahmud Abbas to show Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the people of Palestine. He reiterated the condemnation of the atrocities and genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza.

“I am here to convey the feelings of the people of Pakistan that our hearts beat together,” the PM remarked.

In his remarks, the Palestinian president said even since before 1948, Pakistan’s position on Palestine had remained unchanged as Islamabad had extended the maximum possible support to the people of Palestine.

During their meeting, PM Shehbaz and President Pezeshkian reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and underscored the need to further strengthen good neighbourly relations and build mutually beneficial cooperation.

PM Shehbaz and his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, especially trade and investment.

While discussing matters of mutual interests, Pm Shehbaz informed Mr Starmer about the challenges Pakistan faced due to the adverse effects of climate change.

He highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, which, he said, was a global issue that required collective action from the international community.

Pakistani officials will meet with senior officials from IMF and the World Bank early next month to address the urgent need for adapting the country’s fiscal policies to tackle the challenges posed by climate change, the PM Office announced on Thursday, Anwar Iqbal adds.

PM Shehbaz discussed the issue with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga in New York on Wednesday evening. Both sides agreed to prioritise “the urgent need to mobilise adaptation financing for climate change,” according to the statement.

The PM confirmed that Pakistan’s finance minister will take up this critical issue with senior IMF management during the Fund’s annual meetings in October.

In the PM’s meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga, discussions focused on “innovative financing solutions for water management, energy, and human development projects”.

The discussions extended to government reforms in the energy, finance, and revenue sectors, with the PM calling for greater World Bank support to advance Islamabad’s revitalised economic agenda.

During a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the PM underscored Pakistan’s commitment to implementing the GSP Plus conventions and strengthening bilateral relations with the European Union.

Their discussions also covered a wide range of global and regional issues, with the premier reiterating his government’s dedication to fostering cooperation with the EU on matters of mutual interest.

In a meeting with Mr Bill Gates, the prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate polio and expressed appreciation for BMGF’s targeted efforts in areas with higher vaccine refusal rates. Both sides also acknowledged the Foundation’s comprehensive health dialogue with Afghanistan and its polio eradication efforts in Gaza.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024