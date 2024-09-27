E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Sudan’s army strikes at paramilitary positions in Khartoum

AFP Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 09:45am
Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, US — Reuters
Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, US — Reuters

PORT SUDAN: Air strikes and shelling rocked Khartoum on Thursday as the army attacked paramilitary positions across the Sudanese capital, witnesses and a military source said.

The clashes began at dawn, several residents reported, in what appeared to be the army’s first major offensive in months to regain parts of the capital controlled by the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

It comes the same day Sudan’s de facto leader, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, addressed the UN General Assembly in New York.

On the eve of his address, UN chief Antonio Guterres voiced concern to Burhan “about the escalation of the conflict in the Sudan”, the United Nations said.

The attack coincided with Sudan de facto leader’s speech at the UN General Assembly

Burhan called in his address for the “rebel militia to be designated as a terrorist group” and accused the RSF of obstructing peace efforts.

On the ground, Sudanese army forces were “waging fierce fighting against the rebel militia inside Khartoum”, a source in the military said, referring to the RSF.

The source said army forces had crossed three key bridges over the Nile — which had separated parts of the capital held by the army from those under RSF control.

‘Political cover’

Since April 2023, when war broke out between Burhan’s Sudanese Armed Forces and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the paramilitaries had largely pushed the army out of Khartoum.

In its last major offensive in February, the army regained much of Omdurman, the capital’s twin city across the Nile and part of greater Khartoum.

The government loyal to the army is based in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, where the army has retained control.

The RSF meanwhile has taken control of nearly all of the vast western region of Darfur, rampaged through the agricultural heartland of central Sudan and pushed into the army-controlled southeast.

In his address at the UN, Burhan accused “countries in the region” of providing the RSF with “financial support, mercenaries and political cover”. The army chief did not name the countries, but his government has repeatedly accused the United Arab Emirates of funnelling arms to the paramilitaries from neighbouring Chad in violation of the arms embargo on Darfur.

United Nations experts last year found the accusations “credible”, and diplomats say the United States has in private pressed the UAE over its support to the RSF.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...
Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...