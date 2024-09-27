Six killed, eight injured in road accidents in Balochistan

KHUZDAR/DERA MURAD JAMALI: Six people were killed and eight others injured in road accidents in Khuzdar, Surab, and Nasirabad areas of Balochistan on Thursday.

Police said a speeding passenger vehicle struck a motorcycle at Edhi Chowk on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Khuzdar, killing two motorcyclists and injuring another.

Police shifted the bodies and the injured to the district hospital in Khuzdar. The deceased were identified as Nisar Ahmed and Saeed Ahmed.

In another incident in the Surab area on the Quetta-Khuzdar National Highway, three people were killed in a road accident. Police took the bodies to the district hospital, where two of them were identified as Asadullah and Azizullah, from Qila Saifullah and Quetta. The identity of the third person remained unknown.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and his brother injured when a truck collided with a motorcycle in Mangoli, Nasirabad. Muhammad Yasin was killed on the spot, while Abdul Ghani sustained injuries.

In another incident, six people were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Bolan Pass. The injured were taken to the government hospital in Mach.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024