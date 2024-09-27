E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Senate panel wants private bills to have consent of parliamentary leaders

Malik Asad Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 09:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Se­­nate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday proposed linking bills of private members seeking amendments to the Constitution with the consent of their respective parliamentary leaders.

A meeting of the committee was held at the Parliament House, presided over by Senator Farooq H. Naek.

As per agenda of the meeting, the committee was supposed to deliberate on the Constitution amendment bills introduced by the private members.

However, as the meeting proceeded, the chairman of the committee observed that most of the movers of the bills were not present.

A few of those who were present in the meeting, also withdrew their bills. The committee then deferred the bills.

During the discussion, Mr Naek suggested that the private bills to amend the Constitution should be introduced with the consent of the parliamentary leaders of the political parties concerned.

He was of the view that since Article 63 makes it mandatory for a lawmaker to vote with the consent of the parliamentary leader, this principle should also be applied in introducing the Constitu­tion amendment bills.

The members endorsed the suggestion and subsequently, the committee recommended the chairman of Senate to refer the matter to the Senate Rules and Procedure Committee to amend the Senate Rules of Business.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

