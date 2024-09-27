E-Paper | September 27, 2024

IMF’s loan programme hinges on reforms

APP Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 09:38am

ISLAMABAD: The new $7 billion loan programme approved by the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) will hinge on the implementation of “sound policies and reforms” aimed at strengthening the country’s macroeconomic stability, addressing deep structural challenges and fostering more inclusive and resilient growth.

These efforts are central to the government’s ongoing strategy to stabilise the economy and create sustainable growth conditions, the IMF said in a statement.

The IMF stressed that continued financial support from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners would be essential for the programme’s success.

The IMF statement said that Pakistan had taken key steps to restore economic stability with consistent policy implementation under the 2023-24 Standby Arrangement.

Growth has rebounded (2.4 per cent in FY24), supported by activity in agriculture, while inflation has receded significantly, falling to single digits, amid appropriately tight fiscal and monetary policies.

A contained current account and calm foreign exchange market conditions have allowed the rebuilding of reserve buffers. Reflecting disinflation and steadier domestic and external conditions, the State Bank of Pakistan has been able to cut the policy rate by a total of 450 basis points since June, also supported by an appropriately tight FY25 budget.

Because of the progress and stability achieved under the nine-month 2023 SBA, the government embarked on renewed efforts to address these challenges, build resilience and enable sustainable growth.

The key priorities under the new EFF-supported programme include rebuilding policymaking credibility and entrenching macroeconomic sustainability through consistent implementation of sound macro policies and a broadening of the tax base; advancing reforms to strengthen competition and raise productivity and competitiveness; reforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and improving public service provision and energy sector viability; and building climate resilience.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...
Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...