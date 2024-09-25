PM Shehbaz, Turkiye’s Erdogan agree to strengthen economic, security cooperation at UNGA sidelines

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to further strengthen “mutually beneficial cooperation” between their countries in various areas, including trade and security, the Foreign Office said.

In a press release issued today, the FO said PM Shehbaz and Erdogan met each other in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Both leaders discussed the bilateral matters and agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, defence and security domains,” the statement said.

“They assessed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad soon,” it added.

According to the FO, the two leaders also called for an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end of hostilities” as they discussed “regional and global developments, especially the ongoing genocide and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

The prime minister appreciated Turkiye’s “firm and consistent support for the oppressed people” of India-occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, the FO said, President Erdogan “expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s economic policies, which have played a crucial role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy and commended the prime minister for his leadership and commitment to economic reform”.

President Erdogan “took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt birthday wishes” to PM Shehbaz, the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, PM Shehbaz said he was honoured to meet Erdogan, calling him his “dear brother and a great friend of Pakistan”.

“We assured each other of our consistent and continued support on core interests, and also discussed regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza,” the premier said.

“Thank you Mr. President, for your warm wishes on my birthday and your appreciation of our economic reform agenda. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

Last month, after enforcing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a high-level Turkish business delegation visited Pakistan to explore investment opportunities and remove barriers to increasing bilateral investment.

Trade Minister Dr Omer Bolat had proposed measures to facilitate investment for Turkish companies to enhance investor confidence and recommended increasing flight connectivity between Pakistan and Turkiye to support greater economic exchange.

Meetings with Bangladesh, Kuwait leaders

Separately, on the sidelines of the UNGA, PTV News reported PM Shehbaz also met with Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus, who is heading an interim administration after former premier Sheikh Hasina’s ouster.

The prime minister also held a meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the annual UN event, PTV News said on X.

They discussed cooperation in various fields, including political, economic and defence sectors, the post said.

PM Shehbaz expressed his determination to increase economic ties and investment between Kuwait and Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), it added.