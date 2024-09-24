E-Paper | September 24, 2024

PM Shehbaz arrives in New York on 5-day visit ahead of UNGA session

Dawn.com | APP Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 03:44pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in New York, where he is received by Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, on Sept 24, 2024. — @GovtofPakistan on X
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in New York, where he is received by Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, on Sept 24, 2024. — @GovtofPakistan on X

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York on Tuesday on a five-day visit to the United States to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The premier is set to address a plenary meeting for the UN General Debate on September 27.

The Government of Pakistan today shared pictures of the premier’s arrival in New York on its X account, where he was received by Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the prime minister’s will spend a busy day today, with attending multiple events and meetings on his schedule.

PM Shehbaz will attend the reception given by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the heads of member states, where he would have an informal meetings with the heads of various countries.

The premier would also participate in the opening ceremony of the UNGA session.

He will also have a meeting with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, where the two leaders will discuss promotion of bilateral cooperation between their countries, Radio Pakistan stated.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while speaking at the UN ‘Summit of the Future’, said no sustainable development can take place till “tragedies like Gaza are perpetuated by the developed world”.

The premier is also accompanied by information minister Attaullah Tarar, education minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

PM to address security, climate and global flashpoints at UNGA

At the UNGA, PM Shehbaz will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the UN in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity.

Before he departed to London from Islamabad last week, PM Shehbaz said in a post on X that he would “present Pakistan’s perspective to the world, advocate our interests, and strengthen international partnerships”.

According to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office last week, the prime minister is expected to emphasise the importance of addressing long-standing issues that have been on the agenda of the UN Security Council, such as the Palestine and Kashmir issues.

PM Shehbaz is also set to attend several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session, including ‘High-Level Meeting on Existential Threat Posed by Sea-level Rise’, which will take place on Wednesday from 10am to 1pm and from 3pm to 6pm (New York time).

He will also attend the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on ‘Leadership for Peace’, which is scheduled for 11am tomorrow (New York time).

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the premier will highlight the impacts of climate change on countries; Pakistan’s sacrifices in its fight against terrorism; challenges faced by debt-burdened countries; India’s occupation of Kashmir; and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

PM Shehbaz is also set to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; presidents of the UNGA, European Commission, and the World Bank; Bill Gates; and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the report added.

In a scheduled meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the prime minister will consult on ways to persuade the international community to accelerate its efforts to end Israel’s oppression of Palestine, APP had said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

If warmongers in Tel Aviv manage to ignite a full-blown war with Lebanon, it will likely pull in both the Iran-led ‘Axis of Resistance’, and Israel’s Western protectors and benefactors.
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...