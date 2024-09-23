E-Paper | September 23, 2024

PM Shehbaz to address security, climate and global flashpoints at UNGA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will join world leaders at the United Nations next week to reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity.

The premier is set to address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Sept 27.

In his address, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday, the prime minister is expected to emphasise the importance of addressing long-standing issues that have been on the agenda of the UN Security Council, such as Palestine and the Kashmir dispute.

He will underline the importance of addressing the inequities in international economic relations and reforming the international financial architecture, besides urging the international community to take decisive measures in addressing climate change, and countering the rising tide of Islamophobia.

Expected to meet new Bangladesh leader on sidelines; no formal meeting with Biden

“The UN General Assembly’s High-Level segment offers a crucial platform for Pakistan to highlight its perspectives on important issues of regional and international importance. He will highlight Pakistan’s priority to place people at the heart of the domestic and global development agenda,” the Foreign Office said.

The PM will also “express Pakistan’s commitment, as an incoming member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26, to work with all UN Member States to uphold the UN Charter, preventing conflict, fostering peace, and promoting global prosperity,” according to the Foreign Office statement.

PM Shehbaz will attend several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session, including a ‘High-Level Meeting on Existential Threat Posed by Sea-level Rise’, and the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on ‘Leadership for Peace’.

He will also engage with a group of world leaders to discuss measures needed at the global level to advance the agenda of sustainable development.

Bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including the UN secretary-general and the president of the General Assembly, are also on his agenda.

Although Pakistan’s mission to the UN confirmed that no formal meeting between PM Shehbaz and President Joe Biden was on the cards, both leaders are expected to meet informally at various events, including a reception hosted by the US president.

But one of his most-watched bilateral meetings will be with Dr Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s new caretaker government, amid a dramatic improvement in ties with Dhaka following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024

