PM Shehbaz arrives in London en route to US

LONDON/ISLAM­ABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Saturday as part of his journey to the United States to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to be held from September 23 to 27 in New York.

The prime minister is in London for two days ahead of his departure for the US. After arrival at Heathrow airport on Saturday evening, the premier was seen arriving at his apartment near Edgware Road in central London.

His address at the UN General Assembly is expected to reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and express strong support for the United Nations’ role in promoting global peace, security and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz will highlight key issues on the UN Security Council’s agenda, including the longstanding disputes of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Before leaving Islamabad, the prime minister posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that he anticipates a “busy week full of engagements”.

“During our interactions, we will address global issues, promoting peace, development and climate action. I will represent Pakistan’s perspective to the world, advocate our interests and strengthen international partnerships,” he added.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the premier is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Leadership for Peace.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will not travel to New York, citing important diplomatic commitments and preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024