Gandapur, others booked for toll plaza attack

LAHORE: The city poli­ce have registered a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 300 unidentified suspects under anti-terrorism, attempted murder, and other charges for alleged involvement in an attack on the Lahore-Sialkot Toll Plaza.

The KP chief minister, senior PTI leader Shahid Khatak and others have also been accused of attacking police personnel depl­oyed for security duties.

According to the FIR, CM Gandapur led a group of 250-300 armed and agitated men to the Sialkot-Lahore toll plaza on the motorway on Saturday, where they vandalised the plaza, broke windows and smashed CCTV cameras.

Hadyara SHO Hamas Hameed, who was complainant in the FIR, alleged that Mr Gandapur and his accompanying mob turned violent when police attem­pted to intervene. Ignoring police warning, they sma­shed the windows of vehicles in queue and attempted to set them on fire.

They also attacked police personnel deployed there, forcing them to run for safety, he said.

