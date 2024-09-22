‘I have nothing to apologise for’, says KP CM Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that he had “nothing to apologise for” and instead demanded an apology from the Punjab government for the persecution of the PTI.

The CM drew widespread criticism after a fiery speech during the PTI’s rally on the outskirts of Islamabad on September 8. Gandapur labelled journalists as “sellouts” and “sycophants,” accusing them of caving to pressure from the establishment and the government.

Even PTI founder Imran Khan said that Gandapur’s words were inappropriate.

Addressing reporters in Adiala Jail, he had said the CM should not have made such remarks against journalists, adding that he had “spoken a bit too much in his rhetoric.”

Meanwhile, government leaders and politicians demanded Gandapur tendered an apology for his speech.

In a video speech streamed online today, Gandapur, while talking about demands for an apology, asked, “What should I apologise for?”

“The Punjab government has been asking me for an apology but it is them who should apologise; for imprisoning Imran Khan and for attacking and killing my people who were protesting peacefully,” he said.

“Zille Shah was a peaceful protester and he was killed,” he stated. “Will IG Punjab apologise? Do not expect us to apologise until you’ve apologised for persecuting us.

“I have done nothing that warrants an apology, if you want to file cases, file them,” the chief minister maintained. “We stand with Imran, we will release him and make him prime minister. I am nobody’s slave and will apologise to no one.”

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of Imran to PTI supporters in Lahore and from KP who came out for the rally on Saturday.

“I am grateful to those who stood up for truth,” he said.

The PTI’s much-awaited Lahore power show had seemingly met an anti-climactic end as lights went out and police personnel cleared the stage after the 6pm deadline expired following some speeches from leaders to supporters at Kahna in the provincial capital’s Ring Road area on Saturday.

Gandapur and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan had not arrived at the venue by the time of the deadline’s expiry. Gandapur later managed to reach the venue, but was unable to deliver a speech.

Gandapur “condemned” the Punjab government’s shutdown of the rally at 6pm, when the deadline expired. “There are no standard rules in this country,” he said. “We want a single, unified Pakistan, not one state with two attitudes.”

He then slammed the authorities for making what he called “fake statements” about open roads and easy access to the rally venue. “They have made fake statements to the media that the routes were open, but people are not stupid,” he said.

“For 2 kilometres they blocked off the rally venue with barriers to prevent people from taking a direct route,” he explained, adding that the rest of the route was blocked by containers. “If the government is so democratic, they would have let us hold the rally at the Minar-i-Pakistan.”

‘Courts not free’

Gandapur claimed that the country’s courts “are not free”, urging party workers and supporters to engage in peaceful protests nationwide on Friday. “The courts aren’t free,” he said. “The judges have said so on record.

“We stand with the courts and anyone whom is being pressured… because we were not born slaves, nor will we tolerate slavery.”

Gandapur said the party does not recognise what he called the “Form 47 government”, nor do they accept any constitutional amendments.

“On Friday, I urge you to come out and peacefully protest for Imran Khan’s release and the freedom of courts and the Constitution,” he stated.

He added that next Sunday, the party will host a large rally in Mianwali. “I will be there. After that we will have a rally in Rawalpindi,” he said. “You have to be a part of this movement and raise your voice wherever you can.”