KP CM’s software has been updated in Lahore, says Azma Bokhari

Zulqernain Tahir Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 08:20am
Azma Bokhari (L) and Ali Amin Gandapur (R). — File photo
Azma Bokhari (L) and Ali Amin Gandapur (R). — File photo

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s software has been updated in Lahore.

Talking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court after attending hearing in her fake video case here on Monday, she said the proceedings were adjourned again because the FIA director general was absent. “Gandapur’s software has been updated in Lahore,” she said.

She said that Advocate Azhar accompanied the father of Falak Javed, who again discussed her fake video. She said Javed “encouraged other women to follow her lead”.

“Falak Javed’s indecent remarks reflect her flawed upbringing. Her parents portray themselves as innocent whenever the law takes its course. Azhar Siddique has been caught submitting fake affidavits and forging signatures three times,” she said.

When asked why Ms Javed deleted the fake video if she had not done anything wrong, Ms Bokhari said the PTI had a team that engaged in such activities. She said women in our society were being threatened not to pursue their cases, but she was different and not afraid of anyone.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

