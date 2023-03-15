Zille Shah death: five remanded in police custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday remanded five people in police custody for their alleged involvement in the death of Ali Bilal, alias Zille Shah, a worker of the PTI.

The Racecourse police produced Raja Shakeel, Muhammad Jahanzeb, Umar Farid, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq before the court and sought their physical remand.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspects, in their statements under section 164 of CrPC confessed that the PTI worker was killed after being hit by their vehicle. He said the custody of the suspects was required for the completion of the investigation.

Presiding Judge Abher Gul Khan allowed the request and granted the police 14-day physical remand of the suspects.

The police alleged that the suspects fled after depositing the body at Service Hospital.

The ATC also granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Abad Farooq in a case of ransacking a police vehicle during the “jail bharo tehreek” launched by his party.

The court allowed the bail to Farooq subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs100,000.

