DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2023

Zille Shah death: five remanded in police custody

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 10:05am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday remanded five people in police custody for their alleged involvement in the death of Ali Bilal, alias Zille Shah, a worker of the PTI.

The Racecourse police produced Raja Shakeel, Muhammad Jahanzeb, Umar Farid, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq before the court and sought their physical remand.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspects, in their statements under section 164 of CrPC confessed that the PTI worker was killed after being hit by their vehicle. He said the custody of the suspects was required for the completion of the investigation.

Presiding Judge Abher Gul Khan allowed the request and granted the police 14-day physical remand of the suspects.

The police alleged that the suspects fled after depositing the body at Service Hospital.

The ATC also granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Abad Farooq in a case of ransacking a police vehicle during the “jail bharo tehreek” launched by his party.

The court allowed the bail to Farooq subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another failure
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

Another failure

The economic crisis in Pakistan has laid bare the elite's apathy towards welfare of masses.
Census issues
15 Mar, 2023

Census issues

AS the seventh population census continues, several issues have cropped up hindering the head count. Foremost seems...
No sign of returning
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

No sign of returning

WHEN it comes to the much-anticipated but delayed homecoming of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the conversations being...
Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...