Expensive peregrine falcon rescued from poacher in Taunsa

September 23, 2024

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A rare and valuable peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus) was rescued from a poacher in Taunsa by the Wildlife Department.

According to a department source, the falcon is set to be released back into the wild with a tracking device.

The tracker will provide data on the falcon’s movements, health and survival for research.

Umer Waqas, environmentalist and former WWF activist, said that the peregrine falcon, an apex predator of great ecological and conservation importance, plays a role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling the population of smaller birds and other prey species.

Its presence is an indicator of the overall health of the environment, as the falcon’s well-being reflects the state of its prey populations and their habitats.

He said poaching of peregrine falcons is a serious violation of national and international wildlife protection laws, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

This incident emphasizes the urgent need for strict enforcement of wildlife protection laws to curb illegal poaching and trafficking.

Additionally, tracking falcons helps scientists study the effects of climate change on migratory birds, as their routes and behaviours may shift in response to environmental changes.

Wildlife Department Director Muhammad Irfan Farooqi was not available for comment.

KIDNAPPED: Three camel drivers were kidnapped near the Sadar police station.

The kidnapped people, identified as Behram (30) and Khair Bukhsh (18), both of Pati Kalawn, and Naveed Daha from Kotla Gamoun, were kidnapped by a group of approximately 20 armed people.

According to the first information report (FIR), the kidnappers demanded a ransom for their release.

Naveed’s maternal uncle told Dawn that they were too poor to afford the ransom and he appealed to local tribal elders to help secure the release of Naveed and the others.

District Police Officer Dost Muhammad said that efforts were being made to recover the kidnapped people.

Initial investigations suggest that the abduction may be linked to a long-standing dispute over missing camels between the kidnappers and the victims.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024

