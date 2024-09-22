E-Paper | September 22, 2024

Pilgrims stranded by transporters’ protest in Gwadar

Behram Baloch Published September 22, 2024 Updated September 22, 2024 07:23am
Photo: File
Photo: File

GWADAR: A sit-in by local transporters in the port city of Gwadar for the second-consecutive day on Saturday has left hundreds of pilgrims returning from Iran stranded.

The pick-up owners’ alliance is holding a protest against the alleged atrocities of the Coast Guards at the Surbandan Cross.

Hundreds of protesters have placed barricades and boulders on the Coastal Highway and stopped traffic.

The pilgrims, including women and children, are stranded at the Pak-Iran border and waiting for the opening of the coastal highway.

Over 200 families are also waiting at the sit-in point as protestors are not allowing them to continue their journey towards Karachi and other cities.

A huge number of passenger coaches, buses and trucks carrying goods are also stuck on both sides of the coastal highway at the Surbandan cross.

The protesters have vowed not to end the demonstration until their grievances are addressed.

They allege that the Coast Guards were harassing the pick-up owners at the coastal and other highways.

The Coast Guard personnel hold up vehicles, including passenger coaches, for several hours on the pretext of checking.

The negotiations between the local administration of Gwadar and the protesters remained fruitless amid a lack of trust between the two sides.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024

