Authorities mishandled Baloch protests, PM told

A DELEGATION led by National Party leader Dr Abdul Malik Baloch meets with PM Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday.—Courtesy PM Office

QUETTA: National Party (NP) chief Dr Abdul Malik Baloch met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday as part of efforts to mediate between the government and the protesting Baloch Yakjehti Commi­ttee (BYC), which recently held large demonstrations in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan to press for their demands.

Talking to Dawn, NP secretary general Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi said that Dr Baloch blamed authorities for “mismanaging” the protests in Gwadar, which created a law and order situation in the province.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mr Baloch said law enforcement agencies “used force instead of resolving the issue politically”.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, days after law enforcement efforts to curtail the protests virtually paralysed the province.

National Party chief says province’s issues are political, should be resolved through dialogue

The issue started after BYC anno­unced that it would hold an event, Baloch Raji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering), in Gwadar on July 28.

As participants from across the province tried to reach Gwadar, they were stopped by security forces, resulting in clashes in various parts of the province.

On July 27, a day before the planned event, BYC claimed that security forces opened fire on its supporters who were on their way to Gwadar in Mastung.

At least 14 people were injured in the clashes, which, according to an official claim, started after the protesters attacked a Levies checkpoint near Mastung.

The next day, on July 28, one person lost their life, and eight were injured in clashes that erupted after authorities used teargas in an attempt to disperse people gathered on Marine Drive, Gwadar.

Since then, the security officials, provincial government and protesters blamed each other for the outbreak of violence as protests spread across the province, including one in Gwadar, which was led by BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch.

In a press conference last week, ISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry denounced the BYC, claiming they were “proxies” for terrorists and criminal mafias.

“Their strategy involves assembling crowds with foreign funding, inciting unrest among the populace, challenging government authority through stone pelting, vandalism, and making unreasonable demands, but when the state takes action, they portray themselves as innocent victims,” he claimed.

In response, Ms Baloch, the BYC leader, sought evidence for the claims and invited the ISPR DG to take the matter to court.

Tensions have now eased as the BYC leadership called off its sit-in in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan, following a marathon round of talks with government officials last week.

‘Undemocratic and wrong’

According to Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, the National Party head, the issues of Balochistan were “political”, but “no one made efforts to politically resolve them” and instead used force, which complicated the issues.

Mr Baloch told PM Shehbaz that the provincial government’s decisions to block roads to stop the BYC event in Gwadar and use force were “undemocratic” and “wrong”, the National Party secretary general who was also present in the meeting told Dawn.

While quoting Dr Baloch, Senator Buledi said Balochistan’s issues could only be resolved through meaningful dialogues between the state and other stakeholders.

There is no other option to control the situation, which is worsening due to the “mishandling” of political issues.

The BYC supporters blocked highways and link roads for over a week to protest against the government’s actions. This caused a shortage of food and other daily used items in Makran and other areas, Dr Baloch said during the meeting.

“The National Party will continue its efforts to resolve Balochistan’s issues through political means,” Mr Buledi told Dawn while quoting his party’s leader.

Dr Baloch suggested that the state should avoid the use of force while dealing with political parties who want to exercise their constitutional rights to hold protests.

“Political parties and people should be allowed to use their democratic right of speech and express their views.”

According to Mr Buledi, the prime minister said the government wanted to resolve all political issues through negotiations as it believes in democracy and upholding the Constitution.

The National Party delegation, which met the PM, included MNA Phailan Baloch. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024