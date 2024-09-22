SHO arrested, released on bail for illegally detaining two citizens

ISLAMABAD: The station house officer (SHO) of Sangjani was arrested and later released on bail for illegally detaining two citizens.

The case was registered against the SHO at the Sangjani police station under section 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and section 155-C (Penalty for certain types of misconduct by police officers; is guilty of any willful breach or neglect of any provision of law or of any rule or regulation or any order which he is bound to observe or obey) of Pakistan Penal Code in response to a complaint lodged by the subdivisional police officer (SDPO), Tarnol.

According to the FIR, during examination of the record, the SDPO found that the SHO had illegally detained two persons without registration of a case. Despite receiving a complaint, the SHO registered a robbery case after a delay of 19 days and failed to meet the investigation requirements, it added.

After registration of the case, the SHO was arrested and produced in the court of a magistrate from where he was sent on judicial remand. However, a bail application was moved in the court of the magistrate immediately which was granted and the SHO was released against a security bond of Rs50,000.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had summoned the inspector general of the police in response to a petition filed in the court and scolded him.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Ali Raza told Dawn that in response to the petition, he conducted an inquiry which revealed that there was a monetary dispute between two parties. One of the parties had ordered a solvent but without paying the bill he took it away with the help of police personnel, including the ASI, on August 30.

Later, the other party, who had arranged the solvent, approached the police for registration of a case against the buyer and the police officials, Mr Raza said. In response, the SHO Sangjani picked two persons from the buyer’s side and detained them illegally.

The day the habeas corpus petition was filed, the SHO registered a case against the two illegally detained persons, produced them in court and took their physical remand, the DIG said. However, during the inquiry conducted by him, the two persons were found innocent as they were not involved in taking away the solvent.

The SHO registered a robbery case after a delay of 19 days - on September 19 - against those who had forcefully taken away the solvent with the help of the police, DIG Raza said.

“It was a monetary dispute between two parties, and the SHO should have called them to the police station and resolve the issue, but he registered a robbery case,” added the DIG.

The SHO was found guilty of misusing his power and authority by detaining the two persons illegally besides showing unprofessional attitude of delaying the case, the DIG said. Moreover, the police personnel, including the ASI, were booked, as they had helped the buyer take away the solvent without paying the bill of Rs7.2 million.

The case was registered at the Sangjani police station under section 392 (robbery) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on September 19. According to the FIR, some persons along with police looted the solvent loaded on vehicles.

A man placed an order with Aziz Ahmed, the supplier, for buying 31,000 litres of solvent. In response, two vehicles each loaded with 15,000 litres and 16,000 litres of the material, brought the solvent to a godown in Sangjani, the FIR stated.

The buyer had to pay the amount before taking away the solvent. However, he called three persons to the godown, one of them in blue police uniform carrying a weapon and a wireless set, who locked Aziz Ahmed, his partner Noorullah and a watchman in a room.

Later, the buyer along with the police took away the two vehicles loaded with the solvent at gunpoint. The complainant said that he had come to know that the buyer in connivance with the police and others had taken away the solvent without paying the amount.

He also informed the police hipline about the incident. The complainant said the suspects looted Rs7.2 million solvent at gunpoint, threatening him with dire consequences. They also detained him illegally.

The complainant requested the police to initiate legal action over the incident, the FIR added.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024