E-Paper | September 22, 2024

Australia ease to comfortable win over lacklustre England

Agencies Published September 22, 2024 Updated September 22, 2024 07:23am
Australian batter Alex Carey cuts during the second One-day International against England at Headingley on Saturday.—Reuters
Australian batter Alex Carey cuts during the second One-day International against England at Headingley on Saturday.—Reuters

LEEDS: Alex Carey sparked an Australia recovery as they thrashed a lacklustre England by 68 runs in the second One-day International here at Headingley on Saturday to go 2-0 up in a five-match series.

World champions Australia were in trouble at 221-9 after losing the toss. But Carey made a dashing 74, the wicket-keeper dominating a last-wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood that took Australia to 270 all out following captain Mitchell Marsh’s 60 up the order.

It looked like a reachable total but Australia’s bowlers proved too good as England were all out for 202 in 40 overs with Mitchell Starc taking three wickets.

England slumped to 65 for five but were given some hope with Jamie Smith (49) sharing a stand of 55 with Jacob Bethell.

But wickets continued to tumble all too regularly and some late hitting by Adil Rashid was in vain as England lost soundly to the world champions again.

This was Australia’s 14th consecutive ODI triumph, with only the Australia 2003 World Cup-winning side led by Ricky Ponting enjoying a longer unbeaten run at this level of 21 stra­ight victories.

SCOREBOARD

AUSTRALIA:

M. Short c Smith b Potts 29

T. Head c Stone b Carse 29

M. Marsh lbw b Bethell 60

S. Smith b Potts 4

M. Labuschagne c L’stone b Bethell 19

A. Carey c Salt b Stone 74

G. Maxwell c Bethell b Rashid 7

A. Hardie c Potts b Carse 23

M. Starc c Potts b Carse 0

A. Zampa c Stone b Rashid 3

J. Hazlewood not out 4

EXTRAS (LB-2, NB-2, W-14) 18

TOTAL (all out, 44.4 overs) 270

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-46 (Head), 2-64 (Short), 3-89 (Smith), 4-145 (Labuschagne), 5-151 (Marsh), 6-161 (Maxwell), 7-216 (Hardie), 8-216 (Starc), 9-221 (Zampa).

BOWLING: Potts 7-1-30-2 (1w), Stone 8.4-0-46-1, Carse 10-0-75-3 (2w, 2nb), Rashid 10-0-42-2 (2w), Bethell 5-0-33-2, Livingstone 2-0-23-0, Jacks 2-0-19-0.

ENGLAND:

P. Salt c Carey b Hazlewood 12

B. Duckett c&b Hardie 32

W. Jacks c Short b Starc 0

H. Brook lbw b Starc 4

J. Smith c sub b Hazlewood 49

L. Livingstone c Carey b Hardie 0

J. Bethell c Starc b Maxwell 25

B. Carse c Hardie b Zampa 26

A. Rashid lbw b Maxwell 27

M. Potts not out 7

O. Stone c Smith b Starc 1

EXTRAS (LB-7, NB-4, W-8) 19

TOTAL (all out, 40.2 overs) 202

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-26 (Salt), 2-28 (Jacks), 3-46 (Brook), 4-65 (Duckett), 5-65 (Livingstone), 6-120 (Bethell), 7-159 (Smith), 8-176 (Carse), 9-201 (Rashid).

BOWLING: Starc 9.2-0-50-3 (4w, 2nb), Hazlewood 8-0-54-2 (2w, 2nb), Hardie 8-2-26-2 (1w), Zampa 8-0-42-1, Maxwell 6-1-15-2, Short 1-0-8-0 (1w).

RESULT: Australia won by 68 runs

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TTP’s reach
Updated 22 Sep, 2024

TTP’s reach

The TTP — particularly its activities inside Afghanistan — should be a matter of global concern, specifically for regional states.
Parliamentary ‘coup’
22 Sep, 2024

Parliamentary ‘coup’

SOME have celebrated the recent ‘elimination’ of a major political party from the National Assembly with the...
Fixing the flaws
22 Sep, 2024

Fixing the flaws

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team is heading to next month’s T20 World Cup without winning a series in the...
Democracy in peril
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Democracy in peril

The govt is forcing the SC into a direct confrontation with the legislature.
Far from finish line
21 Sep, 2024

Far from finish line

FROM six cases in the first half of the year, Pakistan has now gone to 18 polio cases. Of the total, 13 have been...
Brutal times
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Brutal times

The latest string of chilling episodes confirm a pattern of unlawful police violence endorsed by mobs.