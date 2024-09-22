Australia ease to comfortable win over lacklustre England

LEEDS: Alex Carey sparked an Australia recovery as they thrashed a lacklustre England by 68 runs in the second One-day International here at Headingley on Saturday to go 2-0 up in a five-match series.

World champions Australia were in trouble at 221-9 after losing the toss. But Carey made a dashing 74, the wicket-keeper dominating a last-wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood that took Australia to 270 all out following captain Mitchell Marsh’s 60 up the order.

It looked like a reachable total but Australia’s bowlers proved too good as England were all out for 202 in 40 overs with Mitchell Starc taking three wickets.

England slumped to 65 for five but were given some hope with Jamie Smith (49) sharing a stand of 55 with Jacob Bethell.

But wickets continued to tumble all too regularly and some late hitting by Adil Rashid was in vain as England lost soundly to the world champions again.

This was Australia’s 14th consecutive ODI triumph, with only the Australia 2003 World Cup-winning side led by Ricky Ponting enjoying a longer unbeaten run at this level of 21 stra­ight victories.

SCOREBOARD

AUSTRALIA:

M. Short c Smith b Potts 29

T. Head c Stone b Carse 29

M. Marsh lbw b Bethell 60

S. Smith b Potts 4

M. Labuschagne c L’stone b Bethell 19

A. Carey c Salt b Stone 74

G. Maxwell c Bethell b Rashid 7

A. Hardie c Potts b Carse 23

M. Starc c Potts b Carse 0

A. Zampa c Stone b Rashid 3

J. Hazlewood not out 4

EXTRAS (LB-2, NB-2, W-14) 18

TOTAL (all out, 44.4 overs) 270

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-46 (Head), 2-64 (Short), 3-89 (Smith), 4-145 (Labuschagne), 5-151 (Marsh), 6-161 (Maxwell), 7-216 (Hardie), 8-216 (Starc), 9-221 (Zampa).

BOWLING: Potts 7-1-30-2 (1w), Stone 8.4-0-46-1, Carse 10-0-75-3 (2w, 2nb), Rashid 10-0-42-2 (2w), Bethell 5-0-33-2, Livingstone 2-0-23-0, Jacks 2-0-19-0.

ENGLAND:

P. Salt c Carey b Hazlewood 12

B. Duckett c&b Hardie 32

W. Jacks c Short b Starc 0

H. Brook lbw b Starc 4

J. Smith c sub b Hazlewood 49

L. Livingstone c Carey b Hardie 0

J. Bethell c Starc b Maxwell 25

B. Carse c Hardie b Zampa 26

A. Rashid lbw b Maxwell 27

M. Potts not out 7

O. Stone c Smith b Starc 1

EXTRAS (LB-7, NB-4, W-8) 19

TOTAL (all out, 40.2 overs) 202

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-26 (Salt), 2-28 (Jacks), 3-46 (Brook), 4-65 (Duckett), 5-65 (Livingstone), 6-120 (Bethell), 7-159 (Smith), 8-176 (Carse), 9-201 (Rashid).

BOWLING: Starc 9.2-0-50-3 (4w, 2nb), Hazlewood 8-0-54-2 (2w, 2nb), Hardie 8-2-26-2 (1w), Zampa 8-0-42-1, Maxwell 6-1-15-2, Short 1-0-8-0 (1w).

RESULT: Australia won by 68 runs

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024