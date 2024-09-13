Head, Zampa star as Australia beat England in first T20

SOUTHAMPTON: Travis Head made a valuable 59 and leg-spinner Adam Zampa took two cheap wickets as Australia beat England by 28 runs in the first T20 international at Southampton on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Head’s quickfire innings was the cornerstone of Australia’s seemingly below-par 179 all out.

But with Zampa taking an economical 2-20 in a match where England’s slow bowlers also impressed, it was more than enough as the hosts were dismissed for 151 to leave Australia 1-0 up in a three-match series.

“It was a nice start,” said player-of-the-match Head at the presentation ceremony, adding: “For me it was about using the pace well which I think I did.” Stand-in England captain Phil Salt, leading the team in place of the injured Jos Buttler, said: “Everything was good (about captaincy) apart from the result.” Turning to Head’s 23-ball innings, that featured eight fours and four sixes, Salt said: “When the ball starts flying like that it is all about how to shut him down.

“Maybe we could have done a bit better but it has given something to get clarity on in the next game.”

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh praised Head and opening partner Matthew Short for their “exciting” start before also lauding Zampa and experienced Josh Hazlewood.

“We’re lucky to have guys like Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood in our team, especially for some of our younger guys to learn from,” he said. “I went back to them and they both applied the pressure when needed.”

BARTLETT INJURED

One downside for Australia was that paceman Xavier Bartlett left the field before completing his four overs, with Marsh saying: “I think he’s hurt his thigh.

“It’s always disappointing to see a young fellow go down but hopefully it’s not too bad.”

England collapsed to 52-4 inside eight overs in their first limited-overs international since sacking white-ball coach Matthew Mott after the Austr­alian presided over lacklustre defences of their 50-over and T20 World Cup titles.

Jordan Cox, one of three England debutants, fell for 17 when he was brilliantly caught in the deep, with the sprinting Tim David diving full length to hold a two-handed chance over his shoulder.

Salt, a potential dangerman, pulled Sean Abbott to deep square leg before Jacob Bethell was clean bowled by Zampa. Liam Livingstone took up the attack with a 37 featuring a huge six over midwicket off Marcus Stoinis.

Together with Sam Curran he added 54 until the latter clothed a pull off Sean Abbott to backward square leg. And 106-5 became 108-6 in the 14th over when Livingstone played on to Hazlewood (2-32).

Zampa all but ended the game when he had Jamie Ove­rton (15) playing on to leave Eng­land 128-8. Earlier, Aust­ralia were set for a total in exc­ess of 200 after being sent in to bat.

But Livingstone took 3-22 and fellow spinner Adil Rashid, the world’s top-ranked T20 bowler, a typically economical 1-23 in his four overs as England fought back.

Left-hander Head took advan­tage of wayward fast bowling and hit 30 runs off one Curran over. But going for another big hit, the 30-year-old holed out off Saqib Mahmood to deep square leg, where Cox held a safe catch.

Four balls later Australia’s 86-1 became 89-2 when Marsh was clean bowled by Rashid as he heaved across the line. Livin­gstone took two wickets in two balls, both lbw on review, when he dismissed Stoinis (10) and David, with fast bowler Jofra Archer doing the same late on.

The series continues at Card­iff’s Sophia Gardens on Friday.

SCOREBOARD

AUSTRALIA:

M. Short c Curran b Livingstone 41

T. Head c Cox b Mahmood 59

M. Marsh b Rashid 2

J. Inglis b Curran 37

M. Stoinis lbw b Livingstone 10

T. David lbw b Livingstone 0

C. Green b Mahmood 13

S. Abbott b Archer 4

X. Bartlett b Archer 0

A. Zampa run out (Cox) 5

J. Hazlewood not out 2

EXTRAS (LB-4, W-2) 6

TOTAL (all out. 19.3 overs) 179

FALL OF WICKETS : 1-86 (Head), 2-89 (Marsh), 3-118 (Short), 4-132 (Stoinis), 5-132 (David), 6-165 (Inglis), 7-172 (Abbott), 8-172 (Bartlett), 9-172 (Green)

BOWLING: Archer 3.3-0-31-2, Topley 1-0-15-0, Mahmood 3-0-21-2, Curran 2-0-35-1 (1w), Rashid 4-0-23-1, Bethell 3-0-28-0, Livingstone 3-0-22-3 (1w)

ENGLAND:

P. Salt c Short b Abbott 20

W. Jacks c Short b Hazlewood 6

J. Cox c David b Bartlett 17

L. Livingstone b Hazlewood 37

J. Bethell b Zampa 2

S. Curran c Zampa b Abbott 18

J. Overton b Zampa 15

J. Archer c Short b Green 4

A. Rashid c Green b Stoinis 7

S. Mahmood b Abbott 12

R. Topley not out 1

EXTRAS (LB-1, NB-3, W-8) 12

TOTAL (all out, 19.2 overs) 151

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-13 (Jacks), 2-40 (Cox), 3-46 (Salt), 4-52 (Bethell), 5-106 (Curran), 6-108 (Livingstone), 7-113 (Archer), 8-128 (Overton), 9-142 (Rashid)

BOWLING: Bartlett 3.4-0-26-1 (1nb) Hazlewood 4-0-32-2 (1w), Abbott 3.2-0-28-3 (2w, 2nb), Green 1.2-0-14-1 (1w), Zampa 4-0-20-2, Stoinis 3-0-30-1 (3w)

RESULT: Australia won by 28 runs.

