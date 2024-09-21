ECP suspends Sindh election commissioner over strong room intrusion

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended its provincial election commissioner following the saga involving the intrusion of its strong room by some unidentified persons in Karachi who destroyed the election record.

The incident raising questions over the security of key election record took place on the night of Sept 17 amid a mysterious withdrawal of police team deployed to guard sensitive election record in a Strong Room at TCP in Karachi’s Pipri area.

Locks at the gates had not only been broken but replaced with new ones by the unknown intruders who damaged the gunny bags of several polling stations and left the scene without any hurdle.

The ECP has been told that the SHO concerned says he had withdrawn the police team for half an hour to provide security to an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) event, but the SHO has refused to give a written statement.

According to an ECP notification, Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah and Director of Admin Election Commission of Sindh Azhar Hussain Tanwari have been suspended for 120 days over incompetence and misconduct.

According to the notification, Election Officer of Karachi Khuda Bakhsh has also been suspended.

The three suspended officers have been told to remain in Karachi until completion of the inquiry. Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Sial has been appointed Acting Election Commissioner of Sindh.

A fact-finding inquiry committee has been formed and told to complete the investigation and submit its report within three days.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2024