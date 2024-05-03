ECP secretary resigns citing ‘illness’, replaced by predecessor

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic development, Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Dr Syed Asif Hussain, has resigned over ‘poor health condition’ months after his appointment and his predecessor Omar Hamid Khan, who resigned weeks before general polls on similar grounds, has been re-employed on a two-year contract.

“Consequent upon the resignation tendered by Dr Syed Asif Hussain, Secretary, Election Commission (BS-22) in Election Commission’s Secretariat, Islamabad, on account of poor health condition, the Hon’ble Chief Election Commissioner, being the Appointing Authority in terms of Rule 8 of the Election Commission (Officers and Servants) Rules, 198, and all other enabling powers in that behalf has been pleased to accept the same with immediate effect,” a notification issued by the ECP, a copy of which is available with Dawn, reads.

“Exercise of powers under Election Commission (Officers and Servants) Rules, 1989, and other provisions in that behalf, the Hon’ble Chief Election Commi­ssioner has been pleased to re-employ Mr Omar Hamid Khan, a retired BS-22 officer of the Secretariat group to Secretary, Election Commission (BS-22) with immediate effect for a period of two years in the public interest on the standard terms and conditions on contract appointment offered and accepted,” another notification reads.

Interestingly, the five-year term of the Chief Election Commissioner is to end in January next year.

Commission reserves verdict on MQM-P’s reserved seat

Verdict reserved

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has reserved its verdict on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) reserved seat case, involving a Hindu candidate.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan, headed by Nisar Durrani, heard the case. The counsel for MQM-P and Mohan Manjiani appeared before the forum during the hearing.

“Pursuant to the Order of Election Commission of Pakistan dated 28th February 2024, the operation of notification regarding seats reserved for non-Muslims in the National Assembly of Pakistan No.F.5(1)t2024-Cord dated 23 February 2024 is hereby suspended to the extent of Mohan Manjiani till further orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan,” a notification issued by the ECP said.

During arguments by the parties, members of the Election Comm­ission remarked that arguments have been completed in the previous hearings and now there is no need for further arguments.

Nisar Durrani, a member of the commission from Sindh who heads the bench, explained that the bench had been enlarged after divergent views of both members of the previous bench.

The ECP had on March 4 suspended the victory notification of Mohan Manjiani as a member of the National Assembly on reserved seats for minorities.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2024