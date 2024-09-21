Attock boy injured in attempted rape

TAXILA: An eight-year-old boy was critically injured in a rape attempt in Attock Khurd area on Friday, police and hospital sources said.

According to the police sources eight-year-old Riaz was coming home after attending school when reached near the house of Qasim he forcefully took him into his house and after tearing his uniform attempted to rape him.

As the boy voiced alarm, he punched him in the face and head critically injuring him. After hearing the screams of the boy, locals reached the spot and rescued the boy after breaking the door.

Later they overpowered the suspect and handed him over to the police. The injured boy was rushed to district headquarters hospital Attock from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his serious injuries.

Attock Khurd police arrested the accused after registering a case against him.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2024