Man and son killed, daughter abducted by close friend in Mansehra, police say

Umar Bacha Published September 17, 2024 Updated September 17, 2024 07:43pm

A man and his son were killed, while his daughter was abducted by a close friend on Tuesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district, police said.

District police officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur told Dawn.com that the incident took place on Tuesday near the Dak Centre on the Hazara Motorway in Mansehra.

“The suspects have been arrested and the abducted girl was recovered six hours after the incident,” DPO Gandapur said, adding that three other family members were also injured in the incident.

According to the DPO, the slain man’s wife Nosheen Bibi told the police in the first information report (FIR) that she, along with her family members, husband, son, and daughters, reached Shah Maqsood interchange of Hazara Motorway where her husband’s friend Shoaib and his accomplices were present.

She said that the suspect had demanded to let her daughter sit in his car, but the family refused.

“Upon our refusal, Shoaib forcefully took away our son Zain Mehmood to their car,” Bibi stated in the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

She added that at around midnight, after reaching the police line in Mansehra, Shoaib killed her husband.

“Shoaib opened indiscriminate fire at our car, killing my husband instantly,” she said.

DPO Gandapur said that Tariq Mehmood — a resident of Takra — was killed on the spot while the rest of the passengers were injured in the incident.

Mansehra police head said Zain’s dead body was found near the police line whereas suspects Mohammad Shoaib and his accomplice Muhammad Asif were arrested by the police.

The DPO said that the police have recovered the abducted girl, while an FIR has been registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping or abduction), 324 (attempt to murder), 427 (causing damage), and 34 (common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code at the city police station in Mansehra.

