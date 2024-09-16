E-Paper | September 16, 2024

Elderly Lahore man tortured to death in custody

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 12:34pm

LAHORE: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed due to torture while in police custody in Sundar on Sunday.

Yaqoob, 65, had an altercation with his neighbours Mazhar and others over a minor quarrel between their children three days ago. Mazhar and the others approached the Sundar police and registered a case against Yaqoob for allegedly assaulting a citizen.

The police took Yaqoob into custody three days ago and, on Sunday morning, Yaqoob was taken to a nearby hospital, where he did not survive. After leaving the body at Manga Mandi Hospital, the Sundar police fled.

The deceased’s family alleged that Yaqoob was tortured by the police, which led to his death. They demanded action against the policemen involved in Yaqoob’s death.

However, the police claimed that the deceased had not been feeling well and was taken to the hospital, where he died due to medical complications.

Deputy Inspector General Zeeshan Asghar suspended SI Muhammad Iqbal from service. He ordered a post-mortem of the deceased to determine the cause of death and directed the Sadar SP to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report in three days.

In another incident, a man was found hanged to death in his house in Defence Phase-4 on Sunday.

Police said Gohar was found hanging from a ceiling fan by his wife and daughter, who then alerted the police.

Forensic teams collected evidence from the scene and shifted the body to a morgue for autopsy.

Defence-A SHO Sajjad Ahmad said that an investigation had begun to determine whether the man had committed suicide or was killed. He said that the family was not present in the house when the incident occurred.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2024

Dawn News English

